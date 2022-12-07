The ‘Andor’ awards season push is underway, and fans couldn’t be more thrilled

Andor is already appearing on many critics’ best TV shows of the year list. The show has been by far the best Star Wars release on Disney Plus, with the general consensus offering that showrunner Tony Gilroy’s focus on character, setting, and strong thematic elements elevates it beyond what we’d usually expect from the franchise.

Disney and Lucasfilm clearly recognize they’ve got something special on their hands, and a full awards season push has begun. The Critics’ Choice Awards just released their nominations for the year, with Andor scooping nods for Best Drama Series and Best Lead Actor for Diego Luna:

Star Wars fans are hoping it walks away with the trophy, saying that this show has rekindled their love for a galaxy far, far away:

The future is looking bright:

Should Genevieve O’Reilly, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough and, of course, Stellan Skarsgård have gotten nominations too?

Is Andor at risk of suffering from tall poppy syndrome?

Here’s hoping Andor is the template moving forward:

It’s been a great year for TV, with Andor facing some stiff competition from Bad Sisters, Better Caul Saul, The Crown, Euphoria, The Good Fight, House of the Dragon, Severance, and Yellowstone in the Best Drama category, while Luna is up against Jeff Bridges, Sterling K. Brown, Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott, and Antony Starr for Best Actor.

We still think Andor has a chance of pulling off an upset win, though. After so many years of mediocrity, it’s great to see Star Wars back on top where it belongs.