Remember that instant rush of pure adrenaline that you immediately felt whenever you saw those bright green letters gingerly drip along the television screen? Well, die-hard supporters of Goosebumps certainly remember, or perhaps it was too hard to focus on the bizarre antics of the ever-popular spooky show over the sound of your own blood-curdling screams.

Either way, the original TV series was a magical cauldron of spine-tingling episodes and unforgettable moments which are burned in the brains of ‘90s kids all around the nation. Of course, the beloved series was memorably based on the incredibly terrifying books from author R.L. Stine, with the majority of the stories focusing on elements of the paranormal — including zombies, ghosts, and other occult themes.

Despite the anthology horror series only lasting for four seasons, a jaw-dropping collection of 74 episodes were released throughout its duration — and you better believe we’re about to dive in and explore the very best to give you a hauntingly fun spooky season.

“Revenge of the Lawn Gnomes“ (season 2, episode 8)

You’ve heard of haunted dolls that come to life, of course, but what’s more terrifying than inanimate lawn gnomes trying to grab you? The scariest part about these movable gnomes is that they solely maneuver through people’s gardens in the nighttime — which is obviously when the spookiest of things happen. So the next time you go out and check on your homegrown tomatoes, turn the gnome and face it the other way.

“Attack of the Jack-o-Lanterns” (season 2, episode 10)

You’d think that the dream as a kid would be to meet a real-life jack-o-lantern, but perhaps the idea is much more fearful than we’d imagine. While most kids on Halloween are dashing to porches and doorsteps to collect as much candy as the singular night will allow, the kids in this episode come face-to-face with two pumpkin-headed creatures and discover they might have to trick-or-treat for all of eternity. Big yikes.

“Say Cheese and Die” (season 1, episode 15)

I’d be lying if I tried to act like this isn’t one of the most iconic episodes of the entire Goosebumps experience. As if the title itself wasn’t enough of a strong indication, allow me to explain how it all works. The episode centers around a magical camera which, if you take a photo of someone, an outcome for their future is shown in the photograph. If that isn’t one of the most ominous and terrifying things ever, then we simply don’t know what is.

“The Scarecrow Walks at Midnight” (season 2, episode 14)

In an episode full of chocolate chip pancakes and light-hearted ghost stories, this might seem like a relatively tame Goosebumps venture, but it’s anything far from normal. Along with the pancakes and stories, the episode centers around a farmyard scarecrow that comes to life. Truth be told, this episode scared me so badly as a kid that I never wanted to be near a skeleton for like two years. Do you know how difficult that is for a kid who loves to attend pumpkin patches each year? It sucked. So thanks, Goosebumps.

“One Day at Horrorland” (season 3, episode 8 and 9)

One of the most fantastic two-parters in all of Goosebumps belongs to the “One Day at Horrorland” saga. In the first part, a family discovers an amusement park run by real-life monsters who put on a frightening show. In the second part, the same family partake in an interactive game show run by the same monsters at the amusement park. The episode isn’t necessarily frightening, but we’d be lying if we said it isn’t absolutely entertaining, and certainly one of the best from Goosebumps.

“The Werewolf of Fever Swamp” (season 1, episode 18 and 19)

Now, werewolves don’t typically scare me — I’m much more of a vampire gal, personally, but this episode surely did the trick of scaring my socks off as a kid. As the title suggests, the episode centers around a werewolf on the loose in the swamps of Florida. Truth be told, the idea of a werewolf running loose is spine-tingling enough in its own right, but is there anything out there scarier than the entire concept of Florida as a whole? I think not. Still, this Halloweenie special certainly doesn’t disappoint.

“Night of the Living Dummy II” (season 1, episode 10)

OK, remember when I said “The Scarecrow Walks at Midnight” made me terrified of scarecrows? Well, in no major surprise, “Night of the Living Dummy II” initially kickstarted my ever-lasting fear of dolls — porcelain dolls, in particular, but that’s a different story. Arguably one of the scariest characters in Goosebumps would be Slappy — the ventriloquist’s dummy who often comes to life and terrifies every single person in its path. Scared yet?

“Welcome to Dead House” (season 2, episode 20 and 21)

As one of the most chilling episodes in Goosebumps history, it would feel like a complete travesty if this special wasn’t near the top of this list. Centering around a naive family who moves into a neighborhood completely overrun by the undead affected by a chemical fallout, this episode feels like a full-length feature. That being said, no house in existence could possibly be as terrifying as my in-laws — but let’s just keep that between us. Oh, wait….

“Stay Out of the Basement” (season 1, episode 12 and 13)

I think I speak for the majority of the nation when I say basements are absolutely what nightmares are made of. Hell, even the kid in Home Alone was terrified of being down in the basement, and he actually scared off two criminal burglars. In the spooktacular episode, a brother-and-sister duo discover that their dad is not actually their dad, but a bizarre plant-like monster who oozes a green texture and traps their actual father deep within the basement. Yep, we’re right, this one is straight out of a nightmare.

“The Haunted Mask” (season 1, episode 1 and 2)

I will absolutely die on the hill that this is the undisputed best episode in the original run of Goosebumps. As easily one of the most recognizable items in the entire series, the mask used in this special certainly outshines the one used in the 2015 movie. Revolving around a young girl named Carly Beth, hysteria and chaos immediately ensues after she obtains an eerie mask which eventually alters her personality and melds with her own face. If you’re brave enough to watch this episode in the dark during the spooky season, then hats off to you.

