This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 from the very beginning

Fans will be talking about the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett for a very long time. ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’ showed Luke Skywalker taking on Grogu as his Padawan, an unexpected appearance from Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a bunch of fun The Empire Strikes Back Easter Eggs, and there was even a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo from that helmeted bounty hunter guy who fell into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

This is all catnip for fans, but as the episode wrapped up, Dave Filoni had one last surprise waiting for us. After Din Djarin attempted to recruit Marshal Cobb Vance and the people of Freetown to join Fett in his war against the drug-running Pyke Syndicate, a mysterious figure appeared on the horizon.

Vance faced him down in the street in a classic spaghetti Western stand-off, with this Lee Van Cleef-type character revealing he was Star Wars: The Clone Wars bounty hunter extraordinaire Cad Bane. Bane won the shootout and strolled into the desert, and will absolutely play a major role in next week’s season finale.

You can read more about Cad Bane here, but a cool detail is that Corey Burton reprised his role from the animated shows. This is in keeping with Dave Filoni’s philosophy of unified canon, which saw Katee Sackhoff also making the leap from voicing Bo-Katan to playing her in live-action.

Of course, in Cad Bane’s case, the alien nature of the character means that Burton only supplied the voice and another actor was underneath the heavy prosthetics. Even so, choices like this prove that the showrunners care about keeping things consistent, and it’s yet more proof that the animated Star Wars shows are just as important as the live-action ones.

The Book of Boba Fett will wrap up on February 9.