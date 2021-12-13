‘The Book of Boba Fett’ could feature another favorite from ‘The Mandalorian’

Given that Temuera Morrison’s titular antihero made his grand return to Star Wars in Season 2, which also saw Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand brought back from the brink before the duo were given top billing in their own spinoff, we’d be more surprised if The Book of Boba Fett didn’t feature any familiar faces from The Mandalorian.

After all, the two Disney Plus exclusives exist in the same pocket of the franchise, with Ahsoka rounding out the expansion when cameras begin rolling early next year, so everyone’s expecting at least some hint of connective tissue that threads the shows together.

Plenty of names have been rumored to fill that spot, ranging from Timothy Olyphant’s instant cult hero Cobb Vanth to Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, but Star Wars News Net reports that wrap gifts handed out to The Book of Boba Fett crew featured none other than Grogu, the internet’s favorite genocidal maniac.

That doesn’t mean that the little critter is guaranteed to show up, though, and it could be something as simple as using the most marketable character from the small screen Star Wars universe to hammer home the point that the various episodic efforts are all tied together, but at least we’ve only got sixteen days until The Book of Boba Fett premieres to get our first clue.