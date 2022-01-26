‘The Book of Boba Fett’ just set up ‘The Mandalorian’s third season

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5

So far The Book of Boba Fett hasn’t lived up to its parent show The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s first live-action Star Wars show rocketed out of the gate in 2019 to give Disney Plus a big early hit, showed us a fascinating period in galactic history, and created a bona fide pop culture icon in Baby Yoda/Grogu.

All of which made it refreshing that this week’s The Book of Boba Fett was just an episode of The Mandalorian, with Fett not even making an appearance. Along the way we got an infodump on what’s coming in that show’s third season.

An encounter with the Armorer and Death Watch’s Paz Viszla reminded us of the symbolic power of the Darksaber Din won from Moff Gideon. Whoever wields it has the right to lead the Mandalorian clans, with Bo Katan feeling that this is her destiny. The problem is that it must be won in combat, as shown by Vizsla trying (and failing) to best Din in a duel.

We also saw that the weapon needs to be handled the right way. Din complained that it got heavier the longer he used it, which seems to be literally true given how he drags it slowly across the floor. As it’s a lightsaber it’s possible Din may need to gain some level of attunement with the Force in order to use it to its full potential, though even without that it’s still scarily lethal.

His spiritual training may come with Din’s new quest to the “living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore”. After confessing to removing his helmet he’s now deemed an apostate and must cleanse himself, with this mystical sounding location potentially giving him some insight into the Force and the prehistory of the Mandalorian people.

The episode also confirmed that Grogu’s story isn’t over. Din used the beskar spear gifted to him by Ahsoka Tano to craft a suit of chainmail armor for him. Throughout the episode he talked about checking in on Grogu and, as the episode ended, was doing just that in his shiny new Naboo starfighter.

All this should come later this year. The Mandalorian‘s third season has been in production since October and is expected to last until March. Pedro Pascal is also busy with HBO’s The Last of Us, though the nature of the character means he can just provide the voice so this won’t delay production.

The Mandalorian season three will premiere on Disney Plus in 2022.