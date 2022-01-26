‘The Book of Boba Fett’ switches gears in its best episode yet

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5

The Book of Boba Fett has so far had a mixed reception from fans. The story has been relatively slow-paced and loaded with momentum-killing flashbacks, Boba Fett himself is kind of a doofus, and there’s very little variety in locations as the whole thing is set on Tatooine. This week’s episode changed all that… by turning into The Mandalorian.

After teasing Din Djarin’s arrival in the closing moments of episode 4, this week’s adventure – ‘The Return of the Mandalorian’ – is effectively a new episode of his own show. After the events of season two he’s back hunting bounties, though we soon learn his true objective is to hunt down the Armorer on a Halo-like ringworld.

His encounter with her delivers a lot of exposition and hints as to where season three of The Mandalorian is going. It appears we’re going to see Din Djarin learning to master the Darksaber, a dangerous and unwieldy weapon for someone not attuned with the Force. We also got a big hint that Bo Katan will be back, with her lieutenant Paz Vizsla quickly challenging Din to a duel for the saber.

After that, we learned that Din breaking the rule of never removing his helmet has consequences, with him being declared an apostate unless he purifies himself in the “living waters beneath the mines of Mandalore”. This could prove tricky as they seem to have been destroyed by Imperial bombardment.

The rest of the episode saw Din getting a new ride on Tatooine. In a beautiful nod to the prequels this is a Naboo Starfighter, the sleek craft used by the Royal Guard in The Phantom Menace. A large portion of the episode was simply Din and Peli Motto fixing the old girl up and adding some aftermarket tuning, before an exhilarating ride through what appeared to be the old pod racing circuit.

Things wrapped up with Fennec Shand arriving to hire Din, though before he steps in as Boba Fett’s muscle he has a visit to pay to everyone’s favorite little green Jedi. Sadly we didn’t get to see that, but it seems that Grogu will return soon.

After all that, I’m betting most viewers won’t have minded one bit that Boba Fett wasn’t in this week’s The Book of Boba Fett. But when it’s this fun to watch, who cares?