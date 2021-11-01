The Book Of Boba Fett Poster Reveals Tatooine’s New Crime Bosses

The most iconic bounty hunter in the Star Wars galaxy is back – except he’s not a bounty hunter anymore. Disney revealed the first teaser trailer for The Book of Boba Fett today, and it revealed what we can expect from this next chapter in the clone character’s story, after his surprise takeover of the Tatooine criminal underworld at the end of The Mandalorian season 2. Following that, a new poster has likewise appeared online.

When Fett returned in Mando, confirming that he survived the Sarlacc pit all along, he was accompanied by Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, who became his right-hand woman after he saved her life. In Boba Fett, the pair will be running Jabba the Hutt’s old empire together, with Shand as his loyal lieutenant. No other cast members have even been officially confirmed at this point, so the series appears to be very much a two-hander between these fan favorites.

Check out the first poster for the show, which depicts both Fett and Fennec in their helmets, against a backdrop of the sands of Tatooine, below:

The Book Of Boba Fett Poster Teases Ex-Bounty Hunter's Return 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The trailer revealed just how Boba’s reign as top dog will differ from Jabba’s. Fett aims to run the criminal underworld through respect rather than fear. That’s demonstrated when he gathers the Hutt’s old captains together, and he refuses to dish out any punishment even when one threatens him. His peaceable approach looks set to get Fett in trouble, though, going by all the action and peril glimpsed in the promo.

It’s interesting that this spinoff show will see one Mandalorian bounty hunter dealing with his newfound power, as The Mandalorian season 3 could see Din Djarin do the same – now that he’s the rightful ruler of Mandalore, after reclaiming the Darksaber from Gideon. Seeing as Boba Fett is believed to be The Mandalorian season 2.5, fans are looking forward to some interconnectivity and crossovers.

The Book of Boba Fett – which looks to be nine episodes in length – is set to premiere on Disney Plus this December 29.