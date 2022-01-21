The Book of Boba Fett has been full of fan service, from the flashbacks revealing how the titular character escaped the Sarlaac Pit to its exploration of Tusken Raider culture. And we can likely expect a lot more fan-pleasing moments and cameos over its next three episodes, too. Maybe even a return for one of the most iconic — and notorious — species in the Star Wars universe. At least, that’s what Boba Fett himself — more specifically, Temuera Morrison (who is playing Boba Fett) — seems to be hinting.

Morrison and his on-screen right-hand woman, Fennec Shand (played by Ming-Na Wen), took a Buzzfeed quiz to determine which Star Wars villain they really are in a recent video. One question asks the pair to pick a creature they would cross the galaxy to steal. Morrison is quick with his answer. “I like those Ewoks,” the actor says. “They were great to work with. They were funny.”

This might sound like an innocuous comment, but it’s actually more intriguing than it sounds given that Morrison has never worked with the Ewoks in any of his previous Star Wars appearances. So has the star just given away that the natives of Endor will somehow travel to Tatooine in the back half of Boba Fett?

That’s one interpretation of what he’s saying. It is also possible, however, that Morrison is simply mistaking the Ewoks for the Jawas, who did appear in The Mandalorian season two alongside him. This might just be a case of mistaken identity, then, but it is still feasible that a surprise cameo was just let slip.

Even if the Ewoks don’t turn up, the final moments of this week’s Chapter 4 episode seemed to promise that Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will be making a cameo to help out his former ally and fellow Mandalorian next time.

Find out what happens when The Book of Boba Fett continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.