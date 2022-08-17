‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star remains hopeful for second season

Ming-Na Wen has expressed her undying hope for a return of The Book of Boba Fett, with comments suggesting an announcement could come soon.

The Book of Boba Fett was the first spin-off of the highly successful (and out of nowhere) hit that was The Mandalorian, with the series following directly on from Mando’s second season. Wen has played Boba Fett’s trusty second in command Fennec Shand, with her second billed for Fett’s solo series, but is she going to put that orange helmet back on?

Speaking at Fan Expo Boston, Wen commented on the chances of a second season, with her giving a bit of renewed hope to fans with her slightly cryptic answer that Disney will be “announcing that soon”.

“Second season of The Book of Boba Fett, I hope! …I never count my chickens before they hatch, because in this business, you just never know. But, knock on wood, they’ll be announcing that soon.”

Disney is typically pretty capable of stopping actors from leaking big information, but perhaps having a star talk about it will be useful for them to build up hype.

Wen has played Shand in both live-action and in animation, with her voicing the role for the Bad Batch series which saw her go up against mobster Cad Bane (who then appeared in Boba Fett). The Star Wars series on Disney Plus is mostly being built out from appearances in The Mandalorian, as Ahsoka is also set for her own show.

The Book of Boba Fett struggled critically and with fans, with its Rotten Tomatoes score of just 66 percent, and an audience score of 57. Major criticism went to its pacing, as well as side-tracking itself for an episode with The Mandalorian‘s return.

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream on Disney Plus.