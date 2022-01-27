‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star says Bryce Dallas Howard doesn’t miss

Getting the Star Wars fan community to agree on something is like herding cats. But, remarkably, there seems to be universal consensus that Bryce Dallas Howard hit it out of the park with her episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Then again, perhaps it’d be more accurate to say this was another episode of The Mandalorian, as “The Return of the Mandalorian” focused entirely on Din Djarin, didn’t feature the title character at all, and only connected with its plot in the last minute.

But nobody can complain when Star Wars looks this good, is this exciting, and has such a well-tuned sense of cool. Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fett’s second-in-command and master assassin Fennec Shand, clearly agrees:

Dallas Howard had already turned heads with The Mandalorian episodes “Sanctuary” and “The Heiress”, but “The Return of the Mandalorian” was a marked improvement on those (and was light-years beyond all previous episodes of The Book of Boba Fett).

Since then, fans have been calling for her to be given a Disney Plus show of her own, with many saying she’d be a great fit for a Doctor Aphra show about Star Wars‘ fan-favorite rogue archaeologist. Some have even said she should be given the reins of a feature film or even her own trilogy, though I’d be happy to see her continue to turn out a killer episode in each upcoming Disney Plus season.

This is all the more impressive as – on paper – Dallas Howard doesn’t have a great deal of directing experience. Despite this, Disney has evidently been paying attention to her Star Wars work, and we learned last year she’ll make her feature film directing debut with a remake of 80s cult classic Flight of the Navigator. But, let’s hope we don’t have to wait too long for her to return to a galaxy far, far away.