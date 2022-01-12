‘The Book of Boba Fett’ viewership trailing ‘The Mandalorian’

While the Mouse House seems to have adopted the viewpoint that the future of Star Wars is in the television industry, Lucasfilm has to step carefully from here on out, because not every show can generate hype in such huge proportions as The Mandalorian did with its first season back in late 2019.

Indeed, according to a new report by Business Insider based on Parrot Analytics, the demand for The Book of Boba Fett following its December 29 premiere has been lackluster when compared to Jon Favreau’s first Disney Plus show. Comparing the two series in terms of engagement, it appears The Mandalorian has been 75.5% more popular than the new miniseries in their first 11 days of respective availability in the United States. That gap becomes even wider when you factor in the global numbers, which raise the percentage to a staggering 101% in the same time period.

That being said, this doesn’t indicate The Book of Boba Fett has failed to garner enough interest, despite its somewhat uninspiring pilot episode. After all, it was previously reported that the show managed to beat the MCU’s Hawkeye with its premiere.

I don’t know about you guys, but in this day and age when the superhero craze has overshadowed long-standing franchises like Star Wars, that’s a huge accomplishment for Lucasfilm and everyone involved with the bounty hunter’s television outing.

When The Mandalorian came out, it was essentially the first proper live-action Star Wars TV show, and it got a lot of things right with its first three episodes. This time around, the spell has inevitably lost some of its magic, but that doesn’t mean The Book of Boba Fett can’t soar higher in terms of audience participation in the next few weeks.