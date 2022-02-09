‘The Book of Boba Fett’s credit scene is a nice surprise for fans

This article contains spoilers throughout for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7

The Book of Boba Fett‘s first season finale has just aired on Disney Plus, with the episode devoted to showing Boba Fett and his allies versus the Pyke Syndicate’s battle for control of the streets of Mos Espa. It was definitely the most action-packed to date, especially when the Pykes deployed two apparently invincible and heavily shielded Battle Droids.

But one person not along for the ride is Freetown marshal Cobb Vanth. In the closing moments of the sixth episode, we saw him face down sinister The Clone Wars baddie Cad Bane. After being distracted by his deputy, Bane won the shoot-out, dispatching Vanth with a blaster bolt to the torso. The people of Freetown vowed revenge and delivered it by siding with Fett against the Pykes.

But what of Timothy Olyphant’s charismatic Vanth? In the celebration scenes after the battle, Fett grimaced at his injured right arm, mentioning that his Bacta Tank was already in use by someone else. Midway through the credits, we saw that Cobb Vanth has been placed inside, with Thundercat’s cybernetic mod surgeon sharpening his tools nearby.

Cad Bane Gets His Own 'The Book Of Boba Fett' Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

It seems that, much like Fennec Shand, Vanth will survive his injuries and be augmented with droid parts. When we’ll next see him remains unknown, as he seems unlikely to leave Tatooine and abandon his town. Somehow I doubt Ahsoka will see her head back to the desert planet, so this scene may tease Vanth’s comeback in The Mandalorian‘s third season.

There’s also a chance that his next appearance could be in other media. After all, Vanth was introduced in a novel, so we may get a follow-up adventure in prose or a comic book showing his story (and that of Freetown) continuing after The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett‘s first season is available in full on Netflix.