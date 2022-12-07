‘The Boys’ fans celebrate much-deserved awards season recognition for a terrifying villain

2022 has been an excellent year for television, with shows like House of the Dragon, Andor, Better Call Saul and The Crown dazzling critics and fans alike. But there wasn’t anything quite like The Boys‘ third season. This began with a truly bonkers sequence involving a super with shrinking powers and a big bag of drugs, included the eye-popping ‘Herogasm’ sequence, and ended up with a titanic clash of powers as a powered-up Billy Butcher finally took the fight to Homelander.

Now The Boys fans are rejoicing as Antony Starr has gotten some well-deserved awards season recognition for his performance as the psychopathic fascist Superman analogue. Starr has been nominated at the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actor in a Drama Series, pitting him against the likes of Diego Luna for Andor and Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul:

Homelander is responsible for a whole bunch of incredible reaction gifs, so you can guess how the fans responded:

We feel we should underline that under no circumstances should you “stand with” Homelander:

Everyone loves a smooth glass of milk right:

Starr is really nailing this role:

This clip alone makes him worthy of the award:

The Best Actor in a Drama Series category will be a fierce fight this year and we suspect Odenkirk will come out on top in recognition of his solid gold performance in Better Call Saul, though any of the nominees would be a worthy winner.

The Boys‘ fourth season is currently shooting, meaning the show should return to Amazon Prime Video in summer 2023. Before that we should get spinoff show Gen V, which follows young supes attending Vought International’s “University School of Crimefighting”.

Let’s hope for updates on those soon, but in the meantime we’re looking forward to Jan. 15 2023 when the Critics Choice Award winners will be unveiled at a gala ceremony broadcast live on the CW.