The Boys Season 3 Adds A Pair Of New Supes To The Cast

Tomorrow will bring the latest monthly edition of Seven on 7, the viral web series that’s been teasing what’s to come in Season 3 of The Boys. There’s no word yet on when Billy Butcher and the gang will be returning to our screens, so the brief in-canon news reports have been tiding fans over until an official release date gets locked in.

Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy is going to have a huge part to play in whatever adventure Billy Butcher and the gang find themselves caught up in next, but that’s going to be just the tip of an iceberg showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke has repeatedly described as one of the most insane things you’re ever likely to see on television.

A trio of new additions have been made to the ensemble as per Deadline, including a pair of Supes. The Man in the High Castle‘s Frances Turner will play a recurring role as the wife of Laz Alonzo’s Mother’s Milk, with Kristin Booth and Jack Dolan signed as Tessa and Tommy, better known as the TNT Twins.

Season 3 of The Boys will dedicate a lot of screentime to Solider Boy’s origins as Vought’s first Supe, while also picking up from the cliffhanger that ended the last run of episodes, further exploring a potential romantic rival for Hughie in the form of Starlight’s ex-boyfriend, and of course the already-infamous Herogasm adaptation. There’s a lot going on, but Kripke and his crew have already proven that they can deliver on high expectations and then some.