‘The Boys’ Season 4’s Web Weaver is a depraved version of Marvel’s most beloved hero

The Boys is no stranger to superhero satire. Still, Season 4, Episode 6 takes things to a whole new level by deconstructing Marvel’s most beloved superhero, Spider-Man.

Episode 6 of The Boys introduces Web Weaver, the show’s version of the Web Crawler. The show’s not-so-friendly neighborhood wall-crawler is a junkie who’s willing to do whatever it takes to get his next high. In the show, Web Weaver’s powers are just as unsettling as his personal habits.

Rather than the clean, synthetic webbing shot from wrist-mounted devices that Spider-Man typically uses, Web Weaver produces organic webbing from a hole in his lower back. This grotesque detail perfectly encapsulates the show’s penchant for turning superhero tropes on their head and exploring the more visceral, uncomfortable aspects of superpowers.

As part of their plan to infiltrate the secret gathering at Tek Knight’s (Derek Wilson) mansion, the Boys steal Web Weaver’s costume, who’s set to become the detective’s next sidekick. We soon find out that Web Weaver’s audition includes an R-rated session in Tek Night’s sex dungeon, a hilarious parody of Batman’s Batcave. This interaction also pokes fun at a specific version of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland.

In the MCU, Holland’s Peter Parker is a young superhero taken under the protection of a wealthy and well-established hero, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Likewise, in The Boys, Web Weaver wants a rich daddy to pay for everything he needs. That is not an accidental resemblance, as Web Weaver’s safe word in the sex dungeon is Zendaya, the star who plays MJ in the MCU.

Web Weaver is an excellent addition to The Boy’s gallery of depraved Supes. But who plays the role? And what can we expect for Web Weaver’s future on the show?

Dan Mousseau Steps into Web Weaver’s Sticky Shoes

Canadian actor Dan Mousseau has been cast as Web Weaver in the fourth season of The Boys. Born on June 28, 1993, Mousseau is a relative newcomer to the spotlight, and this role could potentially serve as his breakout performance.

Taking on a character in the high-profile and critically acclaimed The Boys marks a significant step up in his career. Furthermore, the character is still alive by the end of Episode 6, meaning that there’s still an opportunity for Mousseau to showcase his talent as The Boys’ twisted version of Marvel’s beloved Web Crawler.

