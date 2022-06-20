‘The Boys’ showrunner compares last week’s episode to an Oscar-winning drama

When you think of comparisons that can be made to Prime Video’s smart, slick, subversive, incredibly violent, gratuitously foul-mouthed, and highly irreverent superhero series The Boys, an Academy Award-winning drama that was lauded as a thought-provoking examination on grief and depression wouldn’t be the first thing that comes to mind.

And yet, showrunner Eric Kripke has nonetheless compared the unexpected romp between anti-Supe warrior Billy Butcher and The Seven’s long-serving Queen Maeve as being similar to the love scene between Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton in 2002’s Monster’s Ball in an interview with TV Line.

“The writers talked about that moment as like desperate and a little grimy. We talked about Monster’s Ball when Billy Bob Thorton and Halle Berry hook up and it’s just so grimy because they’re both mourning deaths. So, we talked a lot about how they’re both so cornered right then and there, and they both have so much in common, surprisingly, in how much they hate Homelander, how much they hate superheroes, in general, how f*cked they both feel. And then it just kind of explodes in this hookup.”

'The Boys' Season 3 Character Poster Teases Superpowered Billy Butcher 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

To be fair, you can see the comparisons. If someone had told you during the events of season 1 that Butcher of all people would end up getting down and dirty with a Supe, then you wouldn’t have believed them. Then again, The Boys has conditioned us to expect the unexpected on a weekly basis when new episodes arrive, so we know by now that Kripke and his team will go out of their way to surprise us.