The Boys Trolls Marvel’s What If…? With Hilarious New Photos

Amazon series The Boys uses its status as a comic book adaptation to poke fun at the rest of the genre, whether it’s skewering the DCEU and Joss Whedon’s Justice League in Season 2, or bringing in Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy for the next run of episodes as a twisted version of Captain America.

The foul-mouthed and violent adventure has ascended into the realms of prestige drama having recently become the first superhero show to land a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, something that wasn’t expected from a project that’s featured ten-foot prehensile penises and Patton Oswalt voicing a disembodied set of gills at various points.

Continuing in that irreverent vein, The Boys‘ official Twitter account has revealed a new set of images trolling the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus effort What If…?, which you can see below.

Follow me, The F*cking Butcher, and ponder the question: What If? pic.twitter.com/GFxM71eCqJ — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) October 23, 2021

Is it wrong that we kind of want to see this happen? Knowing how Billy Butcher operates, any spinoff focusing on alternate realities would end up being called The Boys‘ What the F*ck…? or something along those lines, but we do know that at least one offshoot with a Marvel connection is in the works after Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters were tasked to oversee the college-set comedy focusing on Vought’s recruitment process.