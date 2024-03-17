‘The Circle’ season 6 release window, contestants, and more

Those who love tuning into new seasons of Netflix’s The Circle are probably all thinking the exact same thing: When will the beloved competition series return to our television screens?

For those who are unfamiliar with The Circle, according to the network, “status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100000.” With five seasons in the books — with its fifth (and seemingly final) season coming to a close in January 2023 — fans have been on the edge of their seats wondering when (or if) the hit competition show will return to Netflix anytime soon, but fortunately, we got you covered with all of the nitty-gritty details.

For everything you need to know about The Circle season 6 — from its release window to its contestants to its location and beyond — just keep scrolling.

When is the premiere of The Circle season 6?

According to a press release from Netflix, “the social media competition is returning for not one, but two more seasons, where contestants will compete to become the top influencer.” While there is no set release date, the press release stated that The Circle season 6 will launch on Netflix in spring 2024 — meaning that it could grace our television screens any minute now — ahead of The Circle season 7.

Who is in the cast of The Circle season 6?

Little to no information has been released about The Circle season 6. Because of this, the cast remains a mystery, however, we will update this article accordingly should any information arise in the upcoming weeks. But one thing is for certain — after producing social media stars like Joey Sasso, Shubham Goel, Chloe Veitch, and more, the cast of The Circle season 6 has some massive shoes to fill…

Where was The Circle season 6 filmed?

The same press release from Netflix stated that The Circle season 6 will take place in a brand new location, likely showing off some different rooms and a different setup. “This time around, the players will be making a home in a brand new apartment building. While previous seasons were filmed in a small town in Northern England, seasons 6 and 7 are moving stateside to Atlanta.” We cannot wait to see what this new and improved location will entail!

For updates regarding The Circle season 6, rest assured that we will be keeping up with Netflix on social media until further notice.