‘The Crown’ surges on Netflix for obvious reasons, but the monarchy still can’t defeat ‘Cobra Kai’

Surprising absolutely no one, The Crown has risen up through the ranks on Netflix over the past week, in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Naturally, with the British Royal Family dominating the news, folks are revisiting the acclaimed period drama that details the reign of the late, much-missed monarch. On any other week, The Crown would no doubt hit the top spot, too, but as of now it’s being kept in second place by the latest season of another Netflix smash: Cobra Kai.

According to Flix Patrol, The Crown is sitting at number two on the worldwide charts. However, it’s failed to dethrone Cobra Kai from the the number one slot, following the fifth run of the Karate Kid sequel series debuting on streaming this past Friday. It just goes to show how enormously popular a show CK is that it still manages to outperform The Crown during such a timely spike of interest.

Cobra Kai is currently occupying the top spot in many territories around the globe, including the United States and even The Crown‘s’ native United Kingdom. The Crown itself is in fourth place in the US and third in the UK. Don’t feel too bad for the Peter Morgan-created drama, though, as it will likely have its time in the sun later on this year. Its own fifth season is due to premiere on Netflix this November.

As for Cobra Kai, the latest season is enjoying just as much positive buzz as every other that’s come before it, so expect Netflix to renew it for at least one more year, although EP Josh Hurwitz has teased it’s not going anywhere for a while. The Crown, meanwhile, is confirmed to be concluding with its sixth season, likely to arrive in late 2023. Imelda Staunton is due to take over the role of the Queen for these final two runs.

Both The Crown and Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix.