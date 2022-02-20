‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ star is hyped for his MCU future

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is taking on a new mantle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means things are changing for those close to him. As Wilson lays down his wings to pick up Captain America’s shield, a position becomes available for someone to assume the role of Falcon and the likely heir has expressed his excitement for the future.

While nothing has been cemented, fans are looking forward to a specific character taking on the wings, and it’s a job that it seems like Danny Ramirez (Joaquín Torres) would gladly take on.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Ramirez was asked about his future with the MCU, and, as with most MCUs actors, he gave absolutely nothing away. He did, however, share his excitement for not just the future of Torres but Hollywood in general.

“Well, I obviously can’t say anything but I’m just genuinely excited in the direction that all of Hollywood is going in the amount of representation on screen for Latino/Latinx characters and, with Joaquin, I’m really excited with who he is as a person and how he carries himself and that’s all I’m gonna say, because I can’t! You know I can’t!”

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider 1 of 10

Click to skip

















Click to zoom

Of course, he’s thrilled to have played Torres in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Still, fans are excited to see if he makes an appearance in Captain America 4, and we think he’s probably looking forward to that prospect himself.

You can see Ramirez in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus and the upcoming Hulu film, No Exit.