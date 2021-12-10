‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ adds several Mike Flanagan regulars

Yesterday brought the first casting information regarding Mike Flanagan’s next Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher, and it sent shockwaves around the internet for all the right reasons after Frank Langella, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill were announced to be playing major roles.

The most surprising thing about the news was that Carla Gugino was the only Flanagan regular to have been confirmed, which felt a little bizarre when the filmmaker tends to work with the same talents on a number of projects. That’s been rectified less than 24 hours later, though, with Deadline reporting that no less than nineteen additions have been made to the ensemble, including several familiar faces.

Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel has signed on, as have Henry Thomas, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli and Samantha Sloyan, all of whom will be appearing in at least their third project with the famed conjurer of atmospheric scares and acclaimed streaming exclusives.

On top of that, The Fall of the House of Usher has recruited Midnight Mass‘ Zach Gilford, The Haunting of Bly Manor‘s T’Nia Miller, Hush‘s Michael Trucco, Paola Nuñez, Kyleigh Curran, Sauriyan Sapkota, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet, so it looks like we’re getting the Flanagan all-stars.