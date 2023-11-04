The final season of an under-the-radar mystery thriller hit Netflix swiped from under the nose of Disney Plus bows out on the Top 10 in 40 nations

“Renewal” is a frustrating and agonizing word for any original streaming series to contend with, but The Tailor ended up sidestepping the potential pitfalls altogether by shooting all three of its seasons in a concerted block of filming, so cancellation was never really on the cards.

The Turkish mystery thriller filmed all 23 of its episodes between March and August of 2022, with its staggered release reaping huge rewards for Netflix. However, it wasn’t supposed to be that way, with the project initially intended to be distributed globally by Disney Plus in what proved to be a hugely contentious back-and-forth.

Image via Netflix

The Tailor was supposed to air on local network TV8, but it was announced after the trailer had dropped that the station could no longer afford the production, which is where the Mouse House came into the picture. Out of the blue, though, it was instead revealed that Netflix would be the platform stepping in to secure the rights, which has seen it crack the global Top 10 three times over as a result.

The opening season proved massively popular in dozens of countries around the world, and the grand finale had done much the same by cracking the Top 10 in 40 nations globally, per FlixPatrol. It’s been a long and winding road to say the least, but Netflix subscribers ended up winning out in the end, with The Tailor existing as one of the rare exclusives to have shot three seasons all at once and witnessed every one of them hitting big.