Reviews are here for the new Netflix comedy series starring Meissa McCarthy, God’s Favorite Idiot, and they’re looking rather harsh at the moment, sadly.

The series premiered on the streaming service on Wednesday, and it co-stars and was created by McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, according to IMDb. According to the show’s synopsis, the plot revolves around a “tech-support employee [who] becomes the unwitting messenger of God.”

Variety posted on their official Twitter account that God’s Favorite Idiot “is just sad,” according to reviewer Daniel D’Addario. He lamented the show as a “waste” of McCarthy’s enormous abilities as an actor.

"Melissa McCarthy's 'God’s Favorite Idiot' is just sad. What a waste of precious time in the career of a talented performer, one whose fans will follow her anywhere, and who rewards them with so little of what she can do," writes @DPD_. https://t.co/emyiP7mwu3 — Variety (@Variety) June 15, 2022

But hey, it wasn’t all negative. The Guardian, granting the show three out of five stars, proclaimed God’s Favorite Idiot to be a “heartwarming mood-lifter.”

God’s Favorite Idiot review – heavenly hijinks with Melissa McCarthy are a heartwarming mood-lifter https://t.co/oVWnxtVDm8 — Guardian G2 (@guardiang2) June 15, 2022

But even still, another review coming from a U.K. publication wasn’t as generous, with The Telegraph saying McCarthy “manages to ruin her husband’s sitcom.”

God's Favorite Idiot, review: Melissa McCarthy manages to ruin her husband's sitcom https://t.co/vyx1PL5oDc — Telegraph TV & Radio (@TeleTVRadio) June 15, 2022

Daniel Hart’s review of God’s Favorite Idiot for Ready Steady Cut called the show “too casual for its own good.”

"God’s Favorite Idiot feels too casual for its own good."@Okayy_Dan reviews #GodsFavoriteIdiothttps://t.co/GPAxM0qHLF — Ready Steady Cut (@ReadySteadyCut) June 15, 2022

The fan reactions to the show haven’t been wall-to-wall negative, for what it’s worth. And some are even praising it.

For instance, one Twitter user acknowledged how “stupid” the show was, but that was a reason they also “love” it.

“It’s such a stupid, stupid series but I love it.”

Love how stupid God’s favorite idiot is.



It’s such a stupid, stupid series but I love it. — Bisi🦋 (@Beeseey_) June 15, 2022

Another fan even leveled about as high praise as one can expect for a comedy: “God’s Favorite Idiot is funny 😂”

God’s Favorite Idiot is funny 😂 — #Shujaa (@Kmusyoka5) June 15, 2022

Another Twitter user even gave the show “4/5” and favorably compared it to The Good Place.

“Need something quick and upbeat to watch this summer? I recommend God’s Favorite Idiot.”

Need something quick and upbeat to watch this summer? I recommend “God’s Favorite Idiot” streaming on @netflix! If you lived for The Good Place you will die for this! I give the entire series a 4/5✨It has a lot of rewatch potential and that’s on D.O.G 😂 iykyk #LEGENDREVIEWS pic.twitter.com/E34bimNW9a — da.oglivinglegend (@oglivinglegend_) June 15, 2022

One comedy fan even went so far as to call God’s Favorite Idiot a “must see.”

It’s been a while since we last saw a good comedy. “God’s Favorite Idiot” in Netflix is a must see. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UTyrCiegoG — 𝔾𝕙𝕠𝕤𝕥𝕍𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕚 🎧🎙 (@StokedByYou) June 11, 2022

You can decide for yourself about the quality of God’s Favorite Idiot by streaming it on Netflix now.