The gang brews a plan in first-look images at ‘Stranger Things 4’s final episodes

There’s now only about a half a month to go until Stranger Things 4 returns for its second volume, which will bring this mammoth-sized season of the Netflix hit to what we can safely assume will be a grand conclusion. Following the teaser trailer for the final two episodes that was released during last week’s Geeked Week, Netflix has now unveiled some first-look images at what we’ve still got left to come in season four.

As shared on Netflix’s Tudum blog, these eight new promo photos check in on all the major characters, still scattered as they are in their own subplots. Remember, we have Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) reunited with her papa Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) at the NINA project, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) are working on busting Hopper (David Harbour) out of the Russian gulag, and everyone else is dedicated to stopping Vecna back in Hawkins, Indiana. Check out the pics in the gallery below:

As of episode seven, Vecna seems like an insurmountable threat to beat, especially now we know he’s actually One/Henry Creel. One of these photos gives us some hope, though, as it depicts Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) Robin (Maya Hawke) and the rest gathered around a table, looking like they’re working on a plan. Note that this pic appears to confirm Nancy (Natalia Dyer) escapes from the Upside Down intact. Phew.

Remember, though, we’ve been promised that at least one main character will die in the season finale, which will tee up the show’s fifth and final run in the most dramatic way possible. No clue yet on who Vecna’s unlucky victim might be, but fans are terrified that a favorite is going to get sacrificed. At least we’ve still got almost four hours to go before season 4 is complete, with chapters eight and nine sporting truly cinematic runtimes.

Stranger Things 4 concludes on Netflix this July 1.