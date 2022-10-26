The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was announced back in December 2020, and the newly-released teaser trailer for the streaming-exclusive special has reignited excitement — and questions — among fans.

The trailer shows Mantis and Drax trying to get the best possible Christmas present for Guardians leader Peter Quill — the ideal gift being legendary actor Kevin Bacon — who guest stars as himself in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Peter Quill is a huge fan of Bacon’s, as established in previous films. In the trailer we also see Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), confirming their return for the special.

How to watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a Disney+ original 40-minute special, the second production of its kind in the MCU. It is also the conclusion of Phase Four after seven movies, eight series, and another special.

As an original, it will be exclusively available for streaming on Disney+, starting on the air date.

When is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special airing?

Typically, new content is added to Disney+ at midnight PT, which is equivalent to 3am ET. That means you’re gonna need to stay up late if you want to catch it as soon as it airs.

The air date for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was announced as Nov. 25, 2022, which is a Friday and just two weeks after the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.