The Internet is Baffled That Kevin James Is One Of The Most Common Search Terms On Pornhub
You can learn a lot about a person by looking at their search history, but you might be better off not knowing some things.
A poll of the United States was apparently taken to find out each state’s most common search terms on Pornhub. Most are rather unsurprising, but Tennessee seemingly has a fetish for not a type of pornography but rather a particular man: Kevin James. Yes, you read that right. According to the graphic, Tennessee has the unique distinction of obsessively searching for Kevin James porn.
Is it a real poll? Probably not, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from having fun on Twitter. The same graphic has trended in the past, too.
Some users are also pointing out some of the other states and their respective search terms, such as Montana’s apparent turn-on for librarians. Colorado’s most-searched term is “Droopy Balls,” while Michigan’s is “Racist.” Yikes.
Here are some of the funniest responses to the image on Twitter.
For people who want to see Kevin James in a less… lewd context, you can catch him in The Crew which is currently streaming on Netflix.