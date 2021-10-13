The Internet is Baffled That Kevin James Is One Of The Most Common Search Terms On Pornhub

You can learn a lot about a person by looking at their search history, but you might be better off not knowing some things.

A poll of the United States was apparently taken to find out each state’s most common search terms on Pornhub. Most are rather unsurprising, but Tennessee seemingly has a fetish for not a type of pornography but rather a particular man: Kevin James. Yes, you read that right. According to the graphic, Tennessee has the unique distinction of obsessively searching for Kevin James porn.

Is it a real poll? Probably not, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from having fun on Twitter. The same graphic has trended in the past, too.

Some users are also pointing out some of the other states and their respective search terms, such as Montana’s apparent turn-on for librarians. Colorado’s most-searched term is “Droopy Balls,” while Michigan’s is “Racist.” Yikes.

Here are some of the funniest responses to the image on Twitter.

Montana has the decency to have a librarian fetish but what the hell is wrong with Tennessee and their Kevin James obsession… pic.twitter.com/BzBbsqB5tH — teatime75 (@teatime75) October 13, 2021

"Why is Kevin James trending?" pic.twitter.com/gPahfe3m6O — Not What You Want (@inwyw) October 13, 2021

Tennessee when asked why they’re looking up Kevin James on PornHub: pic.twitter.com/noLax0w3fq — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) October 13, 2021

While I understand the trendiness of talking about "Kevin James", are we not gonna talk about Colorado's obsession with "Droopy Balls"? pic.twitter.com/0EZvABvETm — Garrick Dion (@GareRick) October 13, 2021

Kevin James when he finds out that he the most searched subject on PornHub in the state of Tennessee pic.twitter.com/G2BdfrGTSH — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) October 13, 2021

Kevin James walking thru Tennessee right now… pic.twitter.com/7F7ygwfwNO — Mark (@MarkfromSeattle) October 13, 2021

Kevin James is trending because he's the No. 1 search term in Tennessee on PornHub.



Forgive me for saying this as an atheist, but y'all need Jesus https://t.co/IeIVyN130d — Mike Sarzo 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesarzo) October 13, 2021

People logging onto Twitter to learn about Tennessee’s Kevin James fetish

pic.twitter.com/X1S9HgFRq3 — Shamar English (@english_shamar) October 13, 2021

This is the worst reason Kevin James has ever trended — Tyler Woodbridge (@woodbridgetyler) October 13, 2021

Me opening my inbox to find questions about boats, Kevin James, and droopy balls….



Also y'all need to find better things to do with your time than steer me to stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/mySMyJwQe5 — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) October 13, 2021

Says a lot about the south. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/tIY01GZGxX — J🎃sh ඞ🌹 🥂⚛️ (@JoshDootson) October 13, 2021

For people who want to see Kevin James in a less… lewd context, you can catch him in The Crew which is currently streaming on Netflix.