The Internet Throws Hands Over Who Would Win A TV Dad Fight
When it comes to iconic family sitcoms, there are a few that stand the test of time—shows like The Wonder Years and Full House, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Family Matters.
Within the series, there are also characters that you grow to love. From their storylines to their personality traits — if you spend years watching a television show, the characters become important to you — you become invested in what happens.
Two characters from the abovementioned sitcoms are tv dads that fans fell in love with — Carl from Family Matters and (Uncle) Phil from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. They taught life lessons to the characters within the series but also to fans watching at home.
So today, when a pop culture fan posed a question on Twitter — fans were up in arms defending their decision. Which TV dad would win a fight, Carl or Phil?
Of course — the answers ranged from ‘they wouldn’t fight at all’ to fans all but pulling out their Team Phil or Team Carl shirts.
Uncle Phil sure could tell someone off.
This fight scene was epic.
This fan said on size alone, Uncle Phil would take Carl down.
We are here for this plot twist!
If you had to pick Team Phil or Team Carl — who would you choose? Let’s talk about it.