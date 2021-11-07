The Last Of Us Creator Finishes Up On HBO Max Adaptation

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is making the move into live-action filmmaking by helming at least one episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, based on the classic video game on which he also served as director and co-writer.

The 42 year-old is part of the show’s writing staff and executive producorial team, too, so his fingerprints will be all over the lavish small screen effort whenever it eventually comes to our living rooms.

Production is set to continue until next summer, with recent set photos indicating that an entire Canadian town is being taken over and transformed into one of the game’s most notable locations. HBO are funneling upwards of $10 million into each installment of the event series, and if The Last of Us turns out to be the hit everyone’s expecting to be, it can’t be ruled out that the console sequel could end up getting the same treatment eventually.

Taking to social media, Druckmann revealed that he’s wrapped up his stint behind the camera, praising the personnel involved in bringing his baby to life.

Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly!



Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!) ♥️ 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/A9hsy7gPpA — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 7, 2021

We haven’t seen much from The Last of Us in an official capacity bar a single image, but there have been murmurings of some footage arriving fairly soon, which is something the fans are hoping will turn out to be true given the levels of hype and anticipation.