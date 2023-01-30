‘The Last of Us’ showrunner hints at the nature of Frank’s disease

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three

After you’ve bawled your eyes out over the third episode of The Last of Us, the inquisitive part of your brain might be working overtime to try and piece together what exactly Frank’s illness was. Worry no more, with the showrunner all but confirming what the illness was which tore apart the star-crossed lovers.

Frank and Bill’s romance was only ever hinted at in the original game through notes and BTS miscellanea but is outright central to the series. The third episode is a tragedy in 80 minutes, with Frank succumbing at the end to the illness which led to his decline in health.

Long-time ER fans might have already pieced together some of it from context clues, but showrunner Neil Druckmann has given the best explanation yet. While they didn’t want to outright say what the illness was, he confirmed on The Last of Us podcast that it was intended to be either multiple sclerosis or early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

From the 35:15 mark, Druckmann and Craig Mazin confirm it was a degenerative neuromuscular disorder. The duo also commented how they wanted it to feel real, and chronicle the decline rather than a heart attack out of nowhere. Given the reaction to the episode has been overwhelmingly positive, it’s fair to say they managed to nail it.

Frank and Bill’s relationship is a special one on-screen. The mixture of passion, romance, and chemistry between the two characters is evident. The special way their romance is told is one which goes against many stereotypes of gay relationships on screen. While it’s arguably too late to be a trailblazer moment, it is a massive achievement.

The Last of Us is available to stream on HBO Max.