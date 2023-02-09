‘The Last of Us’ star reflects on the importance of her role in a thought-provoking thread

The Last of Us continues to reign supreme in the world of streaming, with HBO Max’s critically acclaimed adaptation of the legendary video game looking destined to be the crown jewel of next year’s award season.

Come tomorrow, we’ll be closer to the end of the first season than the beginning, but showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann still have ample time to surprise us with a slew of creative twists that make us wonder why The Last of Us wasn’t a television show to begin with.

One of the biggest surprises so far was the appearance of Melanie Lynskey, who portrays brand new character Kathleen, the leader of a group of rebels hiding out in Kansas City, who pulls the strings of a manhunt for a man named Henry; a manhunt that Joel and Ellie get dragged into after killing members of her group in self-defense.

According to Lynskey, Kathleen – however cold-hearted she may be presented as – represents an important goal that humanity should strive for; listen to the good ideas.

In a series of tweets, the star pointed out how Kathleen’s group responds to the best ideas rather than the loudest voice, and how doing so empowers worlds of female leaders that are otherwise scrutinized for reasons outside of such ideas.

Other than getting to work with creative geniuses who I respect and admire (Neil & Craig) the thing that excited me most about doing #TheLastOfUs is that my casting suggested the possibility of a future in which people start listening to the person with the best ideas — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

Not the coolest or the toughest person. The organiser. The person who knows where everything is. The person who is doing the planning. The person who can multitask. The one who’s decisive — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

I was excited at the idea of playing a woman who had, in a desperate and tragic time, jumped into a role she had never planned on having and nobody else had planned on her having, and then she actually got shit done — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

She would go on to note how each individual detail of Kathleen, from the position she occupies to the actions she takes to the way she presents herself, was crucial in driving home this sort of ethos.

I wanted her to look like she should have a notepad on her at all times. I wanted her to be feminine, and soft-voiced, and all the things that we’ve been told are “weak”. Because honestly, fuck that. — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

We’ve only gotten a glimpse of her so far as of episode four, but it was one of the most gripping glances one could have asked for. As an original character, we’re not sure what to expect out someone as passionate, calculating, and proactive as Kathleen, but we do know that we’ll be queuing up episode five in record time to see more of her.