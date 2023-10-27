The latest episode of ‘Loki’ just made a strange connection to ‘Jurassic Park,’ and it’s absolutely perfect

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Loki season 2 episode 4.

The latest episode of Loki makes an unexpected callback to one of Steven Speilberg’s biggest hit films of all time. A surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one.

Even though Loki having a Jurassic Park connection was not on our 2023 bingo card, we’re grateful for it nonetheless. Tonally, it was a perfect match for the scene in question. You see, it happens right after Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes and Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer come back to the Time Variance Authority in an attempt to take it over.

Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15 discovers to her horror that the pair have brutally killed off dozens of TVA workers who rebelled and imprisoned variants by crushing them in a Time Cube. After that, Hunter B-15 tries to use her TemPad but a firewall animation of Miss Minutes wagging one finger appears, saying “Uh-uh-uh. Access denied.”

Image via Disney Plus.

It heavily resembles the scene in Jurassic Park where Samuel L. Jackson tries to override the computer of Wayne Knight’s character, only for the same type of firewall to show up with an animation of Nedry wagging one finger and saying, “Uh-uh-uh. You didn’t say the magic word.” I loved seeing this callback because the unpredictability of the Miss Minutes character and the chaos she brings completely parallels Nedry.

By the end of the episode, Miss Minutes shut off, Jonathan Majors’ Victor Timely gets turned to spaghetti, and it seems the entire TVA may be destroyed. However, we have a sneaking suspicion we haven’t seen the last of Miss Minutes yet. We’ll have to stay tuned for Loki season 2’s penultimate episode next Thursday, Nov. 2, and the finale on Nov. 9, to find out.