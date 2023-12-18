‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ season 3 release window, cast, and more

Here’s what you might expect from the continuation of this eclectic band of mercenaries' tale.

No dragons, warlords, or doors are going to stop Vox Machina.

Prior to season 2 premiering in January 2023, season 3 had already been announced. Naturally, as the Chroma Conclave are still rampant and sowing chaos across Exandria, someone, anyone with a brave enough heart, will need to stop them before the world and its order crumble to ruins.

But with the revelation that The Mighty Nein series, based on Critical Role’s second Dungeons & Dragons campaign, is also in the works, fans are uncertain as to when we’ll be seeing both season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina and season 1 of The Mighty Nein, and which one might come first.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming season of the Prime Video show.

Cast, characters, and where we left off

Screengrabs via Prime Video

It goes without saying, but you can expect the usual suspects to make a return. The voice actors who partook in the actual campaign as PCs will return to give life to each member of Vox Machina:

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar

as Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar

as Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar Taliesin Jaffe as Percival “Percy” Fredrickstein Von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III

as Percival “Percy” Fredrickstein Von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III Marisha Ray as Keyleth “Kiki” of the Air Ashari

as Keyleth “Kiki” of the Air Ashari Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw

as Grog Strongjaw Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt

as Scanlan Shorthalt Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot

And of course, Matthew Mercer, the Dungeon Master of the live-streamed campaign, plays some of the characters he did back when it aired – like the villainous Sylas Briarwood or Trinket, Vex’s bear – whilst others are filled in by other fellow voice actors.

Other recurring characters the respective voice actors that we might expect to return include:

Indira Varma as Lady Allura Vysoren

as Lady Allura Vysoren Stephanie Beatriz as Lady Kima of Vord

as Lady Kima of Vord Sunil Malhotra as Shaun Gilmore

as Shaun Gilmore Kelly Hu as Dr. Anna Ripley

as Dr. Anna Ripley Esmé Creed-Miles as Cassandra de Rolo

as Cassandra de Rolo Lance Reddick as Thordak

as Thordak Cree Summer as Raishan

as Raishan Aisling Franciosi as Kaylie

as Kaylie Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as Zahra

as Zahra Will Friedle as Kashaw

At the end of season 2, Vox Machina’s victory dinner in Whitestone to celebrate Umbrasyl’s defeat is crashed by an intruder disguised as Keeper Yennen: Raishan, the Diseased Deceiver. The green dragon tells the group, after drugging everyone else at the table, that they are trying to take down Thordak from the inside, and requests – more like demands – the party’s help in achieving that. Seemingly their goals align on that front, but who’s to say what Raishan’s aim truly is? In the meantime, Thordak has in his possession a large clutch of dragon eggs ominously waiting to hatch.

When can fans expect Vox Machina‘s return?

Screengrab via Prime Video

While season 1 had its trailer released in January, season 2 got it in December. So far, we still haven’t got a trailer for the third season but, judging by this pattern, it should be arriving sometime soon. Making some more additional math, season 3 may come in the first quarter of 2024, most likely in February, or at most March.

A fan on Reddit, made their own speculations in regards to the remainder of the Vox Machina series as well as the start of Mighty Nein:

I wonder if theyll alternate the series as long as LoVM still runs, so 2024 LoVM S3, 2025 M9 S1, 2026 LoVM S4 so on and so forth. I kind of feel like if they are going to do M9 after LoVM that they announced it a bit early. Wouldve been better to announce it the year before the final season of LoVM comes out imo. Announcing too far out will cause some people to fall off.

Indeed, announcing the Mighty Nein so soon, if it is only coming after Vox Machina, might make the hype disappear but I doubt Critical Role would allow for that to happen, as they are very in tune with this kind of entrepreneurial moves. Either way, Vox Machina will surely return first, but avid Critical Role fans can still hope to see the not-nine misfits of campaign 2 not too far off into the future.