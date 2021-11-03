The Mandalorian Fan Favorite Teases Potential Season 3 Return

Production is now underway on Season 3 of The Mandalorian at long last, even if the crew will have to make do without leading man Pedro Pascal, who remains in Canada shooting HBO’s video game adaptation The Last of Us until next summer.

That’s not to say he won’t make the trip to California eventually to get at least a handful of scenes featuring his handsome visage in the can, but it’s not as if the Star Wars series is lacking in fan favorite characters. Carl Weathers’ Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan are all expected to feature, while there’s no doubt plenty of surprises in store.

One of last season’s breakout characters was Bill Burr’s Migs Mayfeld, who debuted in the first run of episodes but stole the show in the following season’s “The Believer”. In an interview with ScreenRant, the actor and comedian admitted that he’d love to return to the world of The Mandalorian.

“Oh, I hope so. Jon Favreau and Rick Famuyiwa, who wrote both of my episodes that I did; to be a small part of something that big that is that good that means so much to so many people. I’m obviously not allowed to say anything other than I just absolutely love being on that show and I hope it continues and if it doesn’t, I’ve had a blast.”

You’d think Burr would know by know if he was involved in Season 3, so maybe he’s keeping things close to his chest for the time being. Shooting is expected to last until next March, though, so there’s plenty of time to bring Migs Mayfield back to The Mandalorian to give the man what both he and the people want.