‘The Mandalorian’ fans are starting to question whether the Armorer is friend or foe

Bo-Katan and the Armorer’s conversation in the latest episode of The Mandalorian has got Star Wars fans in a bit of a tizzy, and for good reason – The Armorer flexing her station to convince Bo-Katan to remove her helmet during, shockingly, a conversation about how much of the Mandalorian community has strayed from The Way.

The apparent hypocrisy and lack of “practicing what you preach” on the Armorer’s part has become a little bit contentious in early reactions to “The Pirate,” and has some folks on Twitter thinking that the Armorer may be behaving a little bit sus.

I understand the armorer I do but i don't like it what is the plan here what is going on?? Din is going to keep the saber but Bo is going to find other Mandos and gets to take her helmet off?? SOMETHING IS GOING ON!! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/UOkPiAx26s — ShilsWonderJedi ʬ⁸⁴ (@Shilskenobi22) March 29, 2023

the armorer forcing bo-katan to take off the helmet because she "walks both ways" but forcing din to redeem himself after he took his helmet off to PROTECT grogu. yeah that is the biggest red flag ever?!?! like what is she up to? also din djarin is the rightful ruler so !??!?!?! — jkels • wet hair joel miller (@langindustry) March 29, 2023

Every single word the armorer said to bo-katan could've been said without bo-katan removing her helmet like WHAT WAS THE REASON — may | mando spoilers (@_winternals) March 29, 2023

One tweet makes the valid point that if word of this exchange got to the titular Mando, Din Djarin, he’d be well within his rights to throw something of a hissyfit. After all, the Armorer is making him jump through hoops and traverse a dangerous and hostile Mandalore in order to redeem himself as an upstanding Mandalorian. He’d probably be quite peeved to discover that Bo-Katan removed her helmet at the Armorer’s request and walked away scot-free.

Of course, the Armorer is familiar with Bo-Katan’s Mandalorian sect that has strayed from The Way, and perhaps already considers her disgraced, with the same opportunity for redemption afforded to Din Djarin being implied. After all, the pair’s exchange was all about bringing a fractured Mandalorian community back together, and back on the correct path.

Then again, surely this conversation could have happened without the need for Bo-Katan to remove her helmet? Perhaps the answer may well be sexual tension. Hopefully we’ll be learning more of the Armorer’s true intentions and motivations when the next episode of The Mandalorian lands on Disney Plus next Wednesday.