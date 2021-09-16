The Mandalorian Star Teases Bo-Katan Vs. Din Djarin In Season 3

The Mandalorian season 2 finale pretty much blew up the show’s whole set-up. As is much talked about, Baby Yoda was taken away from his bounty hunter dad by Luke Skywalker, to be trained at his Jedi academy. But the changes didn’t stop there for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin either as he accidentally became the new rightful leader of the Mandalorian people. Something that heiress Bo-Katan Kryze was not too happy about, to put it mildly.

Katee Sackhoff made her live-action debut as Kryze in season 2, following her voicing the character for years on The Clone Wars and Rebels. Following her initial meeting with Mando in episode 3, Bo-Katan later teamed up with him to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon, under the condition that she be the one to beat him and retrieve the Darksaber. Unfortunately, Mando did it instead. So by Mandalorian code, that means he now takes her place as ruler.

The only way that Bo-Katan can rightfully resume her title is if she bests Djarin in combat, so fans are widely expecting the two allies to become enemies in season 3. While speaking to Slash Film, Sackhoff addressed this possibility. Though the actress admitted to not knowing what EPs Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau had in mind, much like the fans she suspects the pair have “unfinished business”.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in season 2, one of the roads that could be gone down — absolutely, you’d think — would be the unfinished business. But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

Djarin has no interest in becoming Mandalore’s ruler and so immediately offered Bo-Katan the saber when he discovered the truth, except it doesn’t work like that. So the duo will surely have to get into a proper duel to sort the matter out. But will Mando change his mind and start to like the idea of being king? Who knows.

The Mandalorian season 3 is believed to start shooting very soon — it may have already started — before arriving on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.