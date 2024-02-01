The MCU franchise we all thought dead and buried could be returning in an unexpected form

There are so many questions still lingering from Marvel’s Phase Four. Did Scarlet Witch really die in Doctor Strange 2? What’s next for Peter Parker after Spider-Man: No Way Home? And what, for the love of Kingo, happened to the Eternals? For the most part, we’re confident that all these mysteries will be cleared up before the Multiverse Saga has concluded. Except that third question, that is, as Eternals 2 seems so unlikely.

Recommended Videos

While the fate of Chloe Zhao’s immortal superhero team remains as up in the air as Ikaris after he flew into the sun (sorry, too soon, Richard Madden fans?), it is possible that these characters could return to the MCU in a slightly different form in the not-so-distant future. And, if we’re to believe the latest intel, it’s all thanks to What If…? season 3.

The Eternals mystery could be solved in What If…?

Photo via Marvel Studios

According to scooper CanWeGetSomeToast, the Eternals will have a major starring role in one episode of the animated anthology show’s next season as the run is allegedly set to include an installment titled “What if… the Eternals never stopped the Emergence?” While this is just a rumor for now, it should be pointed out that this isn’t the first time talk of an Eternals-centric episode for season 3 has emerged. However, the episode in question has previously been summarized as “What if… Tiamut destroyed the Earth?”

Whatever the final wording of the title, though, it certainly seems like What If…? is heading for a dark(er) retelling of Eternals‘ storyline, one in which Tiamut the Eternal isn’t prevented from popping out of the Earth’s core like a baby chick and the planet is truly destroyed. With Doctor Strange murdering multiverses and zombie apocalypses, What If…? is no stranger to dystopian events like this so this sounds plausible. Our next question? Which of the main cast could reprise their roles?

In fact, a What If…? episode might be just the beginning of the Eternals’ future in animation. Previously, development was discovered to have secretly begun on a top-secret animated project that certainly seems like it could be a fresh take on the concept. With the Eternals occupying one of the most ambitious and cosmic corners of the MCU, it’s easy to imagine the team being well-suited to a medium unlimited by budget and production practicalities.

After the film underperformed at the box office and remains the lowest-rated MCU movie on Rotten Tomatoes not called Quantumania, Eternals 2 still seems as much of a long-shot as ever. Still, it looks like Marvel is working on a workaround to get them back on screens. Those bursting to find out what happened to Harry Styles’ Eros, though, will have to wait a little longer.