The MCU spin-off 99.9% of superhero lovers never saw waves goodbye as it disappears into the footnotes of Marvel history

MCU fans tend to be completists — they’ve seen every Marvel Studios movie (probably multiple times), they’re loyal Disney Plus subscribers so they can catch every new TV series. Plus, you can bet that those still collecting physical media have already pre-ordered those upcoming WandaVision and Loki Blu-rays. And yet this summer has played host to the rarest of all Marvel projects that only a privileged few were lucky enough to see. Tragically, your chance to catch it for yourself has now officially passed.

In case you weren’t aware, Disney California Adventure has been hosting Rogers: The Musical since June. As inspired by the Hamilton-pastiching gag from Hawkeye, the stage show expands on the joke about a musical adaptation of the life of Captain America to deliver the genuine article, offering up a one-act (about 45 minutes) play that features a bunch of toe-tapping numbers — including, of course, “Save This City.”

Sadly, after three months treading the boards, Rogers: The Musical closed its doors on Aug. 31, with many folks only learning of its existence thanks to a video capturing the cast waving goodbye to the audience at the close of their final show.

🫡 Rogers: The Musical. The cast and crew wave goodbye after their final show. pic.twitter.com/3VGpkTNrEY — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 1, 2023

There was hope that Rogers could get an extended run beyond its original three-month stint, but that sadly doesn’t appear to be the case. It’s also currently unclear if it could end up being re-staged at different Disney resorts. Ticket sales for the musical are currently unknown, but you would think that shipping Rogers: The Musical around the world would be an easy win for Disney. To misquote Field of Dreams, if you build it, Marvel fans will come.