The most intense and relentless review-bombing campaign of the year you didn’t even notice yields a 1.1/10 rating and a furious director

Like many public domain characters, Robin Hood has struggled to make an impact on pop culture despite repeated adaptations landing at regular intervals, with a couple of colossal bombs emerging in the last decade and change alone. However, the backlash to have greeted TV series Robyn Hood does appear to have at least one sinister undertone.

Based entirely on the premise, it’s easy to see why certain people have issues with the Global TV original, which follows a young, Black, female activist named Robyn and her experimental hip-hop group The Hood, who live in a tower block in New Nottingham, where they battle with a property developer named John Prince and an unscrupulous sheriff.

Image via Global TV

However, the review-bombing campaign to have greeted a show that isn’t even available to watch outside of Canada has been nothing short of astonishing by comparison. On IMDb, Robyn Hood has been rated over 2100 times, and 87 percent of them have awarded it the lowest possible score. Conversely, the second most-popular ranking is a perfect 10/10, but that only accounts for 6.8 percent, and can reasonably be interpreted as an attempt to stem the tide.

It hasn’t worked, though, with Robyn Hood‘s average sitting at just 1.1/10, causing director Julien Christian Lutz (also known as Director X) to call out the trolls, haters, and – in his words – racists attempting to torpedo his latest project.

No I won’t stop! This is hip hop over here. We ❤️ beef! You all on your shows calling me all kinds of names but won’t talk face to face because I might call you racist? SMH @Nerdrotics @heelvsbabyface @KinelRyan you too Yellow Flash & Mr. H https://t.co/pJ9hkk5JE4 — JulienChristianLutz pka DirectorX (@iDirectorX) October 6, 2023

I will come on your show and you can tell me face to face… and trust me, don’t tell a girl you 1 ⭐️ a young adult tv show. https://t.co/E5Qu691kWa — JulienChristianLutz pka DirectorX (@iDirectorX) October 5, 2023

🤔 it’s a big mystery https://t.co/906WJRoIsI — JulienChristianLutz pka DirectorX (@iDirectorX) October 5, 2023

My comments are filled with ppl saying my show isn’t getting review bombed as they pile in to every social media platform to talk sh*t. But I’m sure IMDB is sacred ground where y’all would never act as you do here IG or TT. Y’all really think ppl can’t see what happening? — JulienChristianLutz pka DirectorX (@iDirectorX) October 4, 2023

Things have been getting mighty heated, too, with back-and-forth barbs being slung all across social media. It’s easy to see why the darkest corners of the internet would detest Robyn Hood, but it’s still a surprise that such a lo-fi show has become the subject of what’s easily the most intense and relentless review-bombing that hasn’t registered on the majority of radars.