Where to watch ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh’ including premiere date, time and Season 1 episode schedule

If snappy, thirty-minute family comedies are your type of TV, Prime Video’s newest offering The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Recommended Videos

The new show, loosely based on the life of Black-ish executive producer Vijal Patel, debuts on the streaming platform on Oct. 17, 2024. “This show is from a very personal place and explores the many facets of the immigrant struggle,” Patel shared in a statement. “As my parents say, the pain got funnier over time—like wine.”

Lauren Anderson, who heads AVOD original content and programming at Amazon Prime, also said, “The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh shines a comedic light on the centuries-old, universally relatable first-generation experience. We look forward to sharing Vijal’s personally inspired story—filled with heart, humility, and humor—with the Freevee audience.”

The show features Lost star Naveen Andrews and Sindhu Vee as Mahesh and Sudha Pradeep, dad and mom to three kids Bhanu (Sahana Srinivasan), Kamal (Arjun Sriram), and Vinod (Ashwin Sakthivel), and brand new immigrants to the United States.

WATCH FOR FREE: The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, streaming on Prime Video

Here is what we know about The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh.

When does The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh come out?

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh premieres on Oct. 17, 2024 on Prime Video. If you love the pilot, then you’re in luck as all eight episodes from Season 1 drop the same day. Prime Video also offers a free trial which means you can binge the entire show for free without waiting for weekly new episodes.

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh is only available on Prime Video and you can watch it any time.

What is The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh about?

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh is the brainchild of Black-ish producer Vijal Patel, who used his own experiences growing up for the show. The series will follow the adventures of the Pradeep family after they move to the United States from India.

People reported that the press release reads, “As told through hilarious (and often conflicting) flashbacks from an interrogation room, the Pradeeps quickly find themselves embroiled—romantically, personally, and professionally—with a polar-opposite neighborhood family, leading to a predicament with many surprising twists.”

Meet The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh cast

The series stars an ensemble with several familiar faces from major shows.

Naveen Andrews as Mahesh Pradeep; Best known for playing Sayid Jarrah in Lost

Sindhu Vee as Sudha Pradeep; Best known for playing Mrs. Phelps in Matilda: The Musical

Arjun Sriram as Kamal Pradeep

Ashwin Sakthivel as Vinod Pradeep

Megan Hilty as Janice Mills; Best known for playing Ivy Lynn in Smash

Ethan Suplee as Jimbo Mills; Best known for roles in American History X and Remember the Titans

Nicholas Hamilton as Stu Mills; Best known for playing Henry Bowers in It

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy