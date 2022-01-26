The return of ‘Ozark’ draws huge numbers on Netflix

Intense crime drama Ozark didn’t generate much notable fanfare when the first season hit Netflix back in July 2017, but the series has since evolved to become one of the most acclaimed and popular originals at the platform’s disposal.

Critical adulation and awards season recognition have followed, while the viewership numbers have increased exponentially each time subscribers hunker down to discover what sort of the trouble the Byrde family have gotten themselves into.

According to Nielsen’s cumulative ratings, Ozark was the number one most-watched streaming series between December 2019 and December 2020, so there was plenty of pent-up demand among audiences after they’d been starved of fresh episodes since the third run dropped in March 2020.

After a 22-month absence from our screens, Ozark is back, and in spectacular fashion. As per Netflix’s latest set of weekly data, the atmospheric and nail-biting descent into criminal conspiracies and shady deals racked up 77 million hours streamed in the space of just three days, with most fans presumably binging the entire thing in one sitting.

The only downside is that we’ve only got seven more installments to go before Ozark calls it quits for good, but as of yet, the second half of Season 4 hasn’t been awarded an official release date.