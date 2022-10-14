‘The Rings of Power’ fans cannot handle that huge season finale twist

This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power

Viewers came into The Rings of Power season one finale hoping for shocking revelations, and it’s safe to say they got ’em. Amazon’s take on the history of Middle-earth hasn’t been universally well-received, with the common complaint that it’s difficult to empathize with the characters and that despite a lot of talking not much has happened (well, aside from that volcanic eruption).

You can’t say that about this episode as it was revealed that Charlie Vickers’ Halbrand, former castaway and current King of the Southlands, is actually an alias of the dark lord Sauron. This means Vickers will become the show’s primary antagonist and everything Galadriel has spent her long life fighting against.

This is quite the twist and fans are blown away, especially those who were rooting for Halbrand/Galadriel:

But some are feeling kinda smug:

trop spoilers ///

me after the FIRST two episodes: so all I want from this series is halbrand and galadriel to fall in love and him to be sauron

me now: pic.twitter.com/0lowDOBhay — in my rupert giles era✨ (@maryswraith) October 14, 2022

The signs were all there!

I WAS A HALBRAND HATER FROM DAY 1!!!! Y’all bitches trust men way to easily — 💫Jay (@jjprose) October 14, 2022

To be fair he was acting kinda sus:

AW SHIT NO WAY



I KNEW there was something fishy about #Halbrand! I KNEW IT!



Galadriel THIS IS WHY YOU SHOULDA SLAYED THAT BASTARD AT NUMENOR! #RingsofPower — Del (@GalacticPawn) October 14, 2022

Amazon knows exactly what they’re doing with this thirst trap:

The Sauron stans are already climbing on board:

After this, it seems inevitable the rest of Amazon’s show will follow Halbrand/Sauron’s rise to power as the other characters unite in an attempt to stop him. Anyone who remembers the opening monologue to The Fellowship of the Ring will know how this pans out for Sauron, who has a bright future ahead of him as a giant flaming eye.

Exactly he gets there? Well, we’ll have to keep paying our Amazon Prime subs for the best part of a decade to find out.