Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has had fans on the edge of their seats over the one mystery above all: Who or where in Middle-earth is Sauron? With the season finale on the way, audiences will riot if they don’t get to see the character before the credits roll.

Sauron’s identity has left many looking like the famous conspiracy theory meme, with viewers suspecting a new name in every episode. He is almost like Schrodinger’s cat at this point, with every non-canon figure being both Sauron and not Sauron at the same time until the truth is revealed. The writers seem to be deliberately stringing us along with bait here and there, and the masses have been driving themselves mad trying to figure it out.

Fingers have primarily pointed at a few key characters such as the Stranger, a mysterious wielder of magic who over time seems more likely to be one of the kindly Istari than evil incarnate. When Adar first stepped on the scene many were wary of him also, though that mystery seems to have been put to bed. Halbrand is currently a popular choice given his enigmatic way of answering questions and his odd interaction with Adar. Hell, even lovely Disa hasn’t escaped suspicion after she seemed to persuade her husband Durin to turn on his father.

The show has set up more than a few mysteries, and fans really want to see the big one revealed before they have to wait for future seasons to roll on around, though if the trailer for the final episode is anything to go by, fans might get exactly what they most desire.

With production for the second season having only just started, fans could be in for a long wait if they don’t find out on Friday.

Many state that if Amazon want to at least stay faithful to the source material on this matter Sauron isn’t truly revealed until the forging of the One Ring and we are a ways off from that yet.

The handling of this finale will set the precedent for the upcoming series, but fans still need a decent cliffhanger.

There are many who don’t want Sauron’s reveal just yet, watching everyone guess on forums like Reddit has been almost as entertaining as the show itself.

Some also want to see a hint of the actual namesake of the series.

We have to wield just a little more patience, with the season finale so close we may get all that we hoped for, for some light to shed on some of these mysteries just so we can pat ourselves on the back and declare “I knew it all along.”

The final episode of Rings of Power airs this Friday, October 14 on Amazon Prime.