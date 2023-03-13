‘The Sandman’ creator confirms he’s not giving up on the remake of a fantasy classic you totally forgot he was making

Neil Gaiman sure has a lot of fingers in a lot pies. Since adding TV showrunner to his multiple career paths, the Coraline creator attached himself to various projects in varying stages of development. Coming this year, we have both Good Omens season two and Anansi Boys (both due on Amazon Prime Video), which will see Gaiman adapt his own works. Let’s not forget, though, that he’s also working on bringing another piece of classic fantasy literature from a different author to the screen.

In a thread in which Gaiman finally clarified a release window for when Good Omens will return (get ready for a summer streaming treat, folks!), one fan with a long memory took the opportunity to quiz the writer on if his oft-forgotten Gormenghast TV series is still in the works. Gaiman’s three-word response might not have been wildly encouraging, but it certainly suggests he’s doing all he can to make it happen. “I hope so,” was what Gaiman had to say.

I hope so. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 13, 2023

Way back in April 2019, Gaiman, Tobey Whithouse (Being Human), and Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) were announced to be helming a Gormenghast adaptation over at Showtime. Clearly, Gaiman’s other productions have kept him busy in the years since, so this one has had to go on the back-burner. At least now we know that Gaiman remains committed to this series, even if Showtime itself has perhaps lost interest somewhere along the way.

For those not familiar with it, Gormenghast is a fantasy novel saga from Mervyn Peake focusing on a servant living in the grand gothic Castle Gormenghast who endeavors to destroy the corrupt ruling House of Groan. The IP has previously been brought to the screen in a 2000 miniseries from BBC and PBS which starred the likes of Christopher Lee, Stephen Fry, and a pre-Tudors Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

In addition to Good Omens, Anansi Boys, and Gormenghast, Gaiman is also working on new episodes of Netflix’s The Sandman.