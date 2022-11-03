Fans can finally hope to dream again as Netflix has announced that there will be a second season of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. As shown in the show’s first season, as Dream battled against the devil himself, there is nothing stronger than hope and fans never let go of that despite waiting a fair while to hear whether or not the second season would ever happen. Now they are sharing their joy with one another on social media.

The news was shared on Twitter via the series’ official Twitter page which also included a promo video of Dream helm rising up from a lot of sand… obviously, before the words “the dream continues” appear.

Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix



Says @neilhimself: “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them…Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell” pic.twitter.com/WKiWp7IDkk — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) November 3, 2022

The first season aired almost three months ago back in August, and despite having pretty good viewing ratings and staying in the platform’s Top 10 for English TV shows for seven weeks, three of which were spent in the number one position, it did not seem to guarantee a return to the platform.

It has taken some time for the announcement to come through with many wondering why that was the case given the success of the show, with even Gaiman chipping in on Twitter to explain that it was likely down to the exorbitant cost of the show and budgeting for it.

Now it has been confirmed fans are thrilled to see Dream’s story continue, with Gaiman himself discussing where it will lead. There are characters that had not yet been introduced, such as his remaining Endless siblings, plenty more source material to get through as well, and not to mention Lucifer is up to no good as he seems more than a little peeved since Dream’s last visit to his domain. The Sandman is one of Gaiman’s most beloved creations and after the adaption had been in the works for 30 years before we finally got to see it, it deserves more than one season at least.

Fans are going wild in response to the news, with many saying it has made their day.

After such a long wait we can finally relax.

The internal energy can only be described as manic in this person’s case as they use this clip from The Office to express their emotions.

The news is so good even the dour Sandman himself cracked a smile.

This user feels the first season was the “best show ever made” so let’s hope they can keep it up in the second season.

the best show ever made returning to netflix pic.twitter.com/TOeUBi2ZAn — swirly ☥ THE SANDMAN RENEWED BY NETFLIX (@swirlingthings) November 3, 2022

This reaction can be taken figuratively and literally in this case.

So many are excited to see Gwendoline Christie return as the Devil.

SEASON TWO MEANS MORE GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE AS LUCIFER pic.twitter.com/bUyt7FzzOG — irene || THE SANDMAN IS RENEWED (@jesperfection) November 2, 2022

With other thrilled that we will be introduced to other characters from the comics.

WE ARE GOING TO SEE DELIRIUM IN LIVE-ACTION #TheSandman pic.twitter.com/rLiTe9x5j8 — The Sandman | Fan Page (@Sandman_Netflix) November 2, 2022

Though it is uncertain when exactly we can expect the second season, fans can at least rest easy knowing it is coming. Until then we can simply rewatch the first season or simply close our eyes and meet the entity himself in our dreams.