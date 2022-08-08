‘The Sandman’ star hints a familiar villain may return in season 2

Warning: Spoilers for The Sandman to follow.

The world waited about as long as Morpheus did in Roderick Burgess’ basement, but the live-action screen adaptation of The Sandman finally crept onto Netflix not long ago, packing every bit of the eerie, fantastical punch that fans old and new could have ever hoped for.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s comic series of the same name, The Sandman follows Morpheus (aka Dream), one of the seven Endless; primordial functions of the universe and the life within it. When Morpheus is captured by the occultist Roderick Burgess, causing the kingdom of Dreaming to fall apart in his absence, he finally breaks free in the year 2022, seeking to restore the damage that has been done and combat brand new threats that have arisen.

Not a single performance seemed to leave audiences wanting, with the whole cast pulling more than their fair share of weight over the course of the 10 episodes. Among the best, however, was Boyd Holbrook, who made his turn as the Corinthian; a nightmare created by Morpheus who escaped into the waking world and preyed upon humans while Morpheus was imprisoned.

Morpheus managed to seal the Corinthian away during the penultimate episode, but, as was the case with most of the tail-end of the series, there was no shortage of ominous overtones surrounding the Corinthian’s demise.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Holbrook did anything but rule out the Corinthian’s return in possible future seasons, and mused on how the comic book version of the resurrected Corinthian would be particularly interesting to play with in the series.

Is he ever gone? Is anything ever gone? You know, as you were talking about the comic-books – the comic-books go on and on. He’s reincarnated later on as a different entity, as a good guy. So I think that’s something really fun to play with, to already know him as this dark entity, and to see what a lighter entity of The Corinthian would look like.

The Sandman is currently streaming on Netflix.