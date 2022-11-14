The ‘She-Hulk’ slander continues as fans rank 2022’s finest comic book offerings

It’s been a busy year for fans of comic book adaptations. From Marvel to DC, to season three of The Boys and Netflix’s fantastic The Sandman, there was something for everyone. However, some can’t seem to get over one particular show that caused quite a stir in 2022.

In a year that gave us Thor: Love & Thunder, Morbius, and Black Adam to name but three, comic book fans are choosing to elect Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as the worst superhero outing, according to a Twitter post. The tweet, which claims 2022 has been a great year for superheroes, and thanks all of the productions responsible for the fact, chooses to center negativity by writing “NOT YOU FIONA” over a picture of Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.

It was a great year for superheroes! (Via: @SuperherozP) pic.twitter.com/PZftA95Bbn — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 12, 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe series has been a target of massive review-bombing thanks to its subject matter, which mocked and villainized online trolls and haters. The discrepancy between She-Hulk‘s 85 percent critic score and meager 33 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes should be enough proof that, despite not being Marvel’s best, the show is far from being its worst, as some claim.

The opinion is split right down the middle on Twitter, with as many people defending the show, as there are attacking it. If there is one thing She-Hulk can’t be accused of, it’s irrelevancy.

Not you proving the show right about insecure men https://t.co/g8ClxaDJl2 — LoLo Vonz (@LoLoVonz) November 14, 2022

Some fans can’t really understand the account’s picks for both worst and best superhero content. There were some big names missing from the “Thank You” list, like Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one user points out.

Also no ms marvel or MoM — Samuel blank (@BlankSamuel) November 13, 2022

Anyone can decide for themselves which take they agree with by streaming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, available now on Disney Plus.