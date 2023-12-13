Home TV

The ‘Survivor’ winners and finalists in order by season

These castaways made it all the way to final tribal council, from season 1 to season 45 -- how impressive!

Survivor superfans have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to the winners of the beloved competition series, some passing with flying colors (such as J.T. Thomas from Survivor: Tocantins) and some securing their victory by a single vote (such as Wendell Holland from Survivor: Ghost Island).

With “Sole Survivors” aside, the show has had its fair share of could-have-been winners as well, including Ozzy Lusth from Survivor: Cook Islands, Aubry Bracco from Survivor: Kaoh Rong, Dean Kowalski from Survivor: Island of the Idols, and more — some might argue that these castaways were “robbed” of their victory!

Nonetheless, need a refresher as to who won every single season of Survivor, as well as who fell short during final tribal council? Keep scrolling to see a complete list of Survivor winners and finalists in order by season…

Season 1 — Survivor: Borneo

  1. Richard Hatch
  2. Kelly Wiglesworth

Season 2 — Survivor: The Australian Outback

  1. Tina Wesson
  2. Colby Donaldson

Season 3 — Survivor: Africa

  1. Ethan Zohn
  2. Kim Johnson

Season 4 — Survivor: Marquesas

  1. Vecepia Towery
  2. Neleh Dennis

Season 5 — Survivor: Thailand

  1. Brian Heidik
  2. Clay Jordan

Season 6 — Survivor: The Amazon

  1. Jenna Morasca
  2. Matthew von Ertfelda

Season 7 — Survivor: Pearl Islands

  1. Sandra Diaz-Twine
  2. Lillian Morris

Season 8 — Survivor: All-Stars

  1. Amber Brkich
  2. “Boston” Rob Mariano

Season 9 — Survivor: Vanuatu

  1. Chris Daugherty
  2. Twila Tanner

Season 10 — Survivor: Palau

  1. Tom Westman
  2. Katie Gallagher

Season 11 — Survivor: Guatemala

  1. Danni Boatwright
  2. Stephenie LaGrossa

Season 12 — Survivor: Panama

  1. Aras Baskauskas
  2. Danielle DiLorenzo

Season 13 — Survivor: Cook Islands

  1. Yul Kwon
  2. Ozzy Lusth

Season 14 — Survivor: Fiji

  1. Earl Cole
  2. Cassandra Franklin
  3. Dreamz Herd

Season 15 — Survivor: China

  1. Todd Herzog
  2. Courtney Yates
  3. Amanda Kimmel

Season 16 — Survivor: Micronesia

  1. Parvati Shallow
  2. Amanda Kimmel

Season 17 — Survivor: Gabon

  1. Bob Crowley
  2. Susie Smith
  3. Sugar Kiper

Season 18 — Survivor: Tocantins

  1. J.T. Thomas
  2. Stephen Fishbach

Season 19 — Survivor: Samoa

  1. Natalie White
  2. Russell Hantz
  3. Mick Trimming

Season 20 — Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

  1. Sandra Diaz-Twine
  2. Parvati Shallow
  3. Russell Hantz

Season 21 — Survivor: Nicaragua

  1. Fabio Birza
  2. Chase Rice
  3. Sash Lenahan

Season 22 — Survivor: Redemption Island

  1. “Boston” Rob Mariano
  2. Phillip Sheppard
  3. Natalie Tenerelli

Season 23 — Survivor: South Pacific

  1. Sophie Clarke
  2. Benjamin “Coach” Wade
  3. Albert Destrade

Season 24 — Survivor: One World

  1. Kim Spradlin
  2. Sabrina Thompson
  3. Chelsea Meissner

Season 25 — Survivor: Philippines

  1. Denise Stapley
  2. Michael Skupin
  3. Lisa Whelchel

Season 26 — Survivor: Caramoan

  1. John Cochran
  2. Dawn Meehan
  3. Sherri Biethman

Season 27 — Survivor: Blood vs. Water

  1. Tyson Apostol
  2. Monica Culpepper
  3. Gervase Peterson

Season 28 — Survivor: Cagayan

  1. Tony Vlachos
  2. Woo Hwang

Season 29 — Survivor: San Juan Del Sur

  1. Natalie Anderson
  2. Jaclyn Schultz
  3. Missy Payne

Season 30 — Survivor: Worlds Apart

  1. Mike Holloway
  2. Carolyn Rivera
  3. Will Sims II

Season 31 — Survivor: Cambodia

  1. Jeremy Collins
  2. Tasha Fox
  3. Spencer Bledsoe

Season 32 — Survivor: Kaoh Rong

  1. Michele Fitzgerald
  2. Aubry Bracco
  3. Tai Trang

Season 33 — Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

  1. Adam Klein
  2. Ken McNickle
  3. Hannah Shapiro

Season 34 — Survivor: Game Changers

  1. Sarah Lacina
  2. Brad Culpepper
  3. Troyzan Roberston

Season 35 — Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers

  1. Ben Driebergen
  2. Chrissy Hofbeck
  3. Ryan Ulrich

Season 36 — Survivor: Ghost Island

  1. Wendell Holland
  2. Domenick Abbate
  3. Laurel Johnson

Season 37 — Survivor: David vs. Goliath

  1. Nick Wilson
  2. Mike White
  3. Angelina Keeley

Season 38 — Survivor: Edge of Extinction

  1. Chris Underwood
  2. Gavin Whitson
  3. Julie Rosenberg

Season 39 — Survivor: Island of the Idols

  1. Tommy Sheehan
  2. Dean Kowalski
  3. Noura Salman

Season 40 — Survivor: Winners at War

  1. Tony Vlachos
  2. Natalie Anderson
  3. Michele Fitzgerald

Season 41 — Survivor 41

  1. Erika Casupanan
  2. Deshawn Radden
  3. Xander Hastings 

Season 42 — Survivor 42

  1.  Maryanne Oketch
  2. Mike Turner
  3. Romeo Escobar

Season 43 — Survivor 43

  1. Mike Gabler
  2. Cassidy Clark
  3. Owen Knight

Season 44 — Survivor 44

  1. Yam Yam Arocho
  2. Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt
  3. Carolyn Wiger

To find out who the final three castaways are on Survivor 45 (as well as who takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize) catch the highly-anticipated finale on December 20 on CBS, or the following day on Paramount Plus.

