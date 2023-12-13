The ‘Survivor’ winners and finalists in order by season

Survivor superfans have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to the winners of the beloved competition series, some passing with flying colors (such as J.T. Thomas from Survivor: Tocantins) and some securing their victory by a single vote (such as Wendell Holland from Survivor: Ghost Island).
With “Sole Survivors” aside, the show has had its fair share of could-have-been winners as well, including Ozzy Lusth from Survivor: Cook Islands, Aubry Bracco from Survivor: Kaoh Rong, Dean Kowalski from Survivor: Island of the Idols, and more — some might argue that these castaways were “robbed” of their victory!
Nonetheless, need a refresher as to who won every single season of Survivor, as well as who fell short during final tribal council? Keep scrolling to see a complete list of Survivor winners and finalists in order by season…
Season 1 — Survivor: Borneo
- Richard Hatch
- Kelly Wiglesworth
Season 2 — Survivor: The Australian Outback
- Tina Wesson
- Colby Donaldson
Season 3 — Survivor: Africa
- Ethan Zohn
- Kim Johnson
Season 4 — Survivor: Marquesas
- Vecepia Towery
- Neleh Dennis
Season 5 — Survivor: Thailand
- Brian Heidik
- Clay Jordan
Season 6 — Survivor: The Amazon
- Jenna Morasca
- Matthew von Ertfelda
Season 7 — Survivor: Pearl Islands
- Sandra Diaz-Twine
- Lillian Morris
Season 8 — Survivor: All-Stars
- Amber Brkich
- “Boston” Rob Mariano
Season 9 — Survivor: Vanuatu
- Chris Daugherty
- Twila Tanner
Season 10 — Survivor: Palau
- Tom Westman
- Katie Gallagher
Season 11 — Survivor: Guatemala
- Danni Boatwright
- Stephenie LaGrossa
Season 12 — Survivor: Panama
- Aras Baskauskas
- Danielle DiLorenzo
Season 13 — Survivor: Cook Islands
- Yul Kwon
- Ozzy Lusth
Season 14 — Survivor: Fiji
- Earl Cole
- Cassandra Franklin
- Dreamz Herd
Season 15 — Survivor: China
- Todd Herzog
- Courtney Yates
- Amanda Kimmel
Season 16 — Survivor: Micronesia
- Parvati Shallow
- Amanda Kimmel
Season 17 — Survivor: Gabon
- Bob Crowley
- Susie Smith
- Sugar Kiper
Season 18 — Survivor: Tocantins
- J.T. Thomas
- Stephen Fishbach
Season 19 — Survivor: Samoa
- Natalie White
- Russell Hantz
- Mick Trimming
Season 20 — Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains
- Sandra Diaz-Twine
- Parvati Shallow
- Russell Hantz
Season 21 — Survivor: Nicaragua
- Fabio Birza
- Chase Rice
- Sash Lenahan
Season 22 — Survivor: Redemption Island
- “Boston” Rob Mariano
- Phillip Sheppard
- Natalie Tenerelli
Season 23 — Survivor: South Pacific
- Sophie Clarke
- Benjamin “Coach” Wade
- Albert Destrade
Season 24 — Survivor: One World
- Kim Spradlin
- Sabrina Thompson
- Chelsea Meissner
Season 25 — Survivor: Philippines
- Denise Stapley
- Michael Skupin
- Lisa Whelchel
Season 26 — Survivor: Caramoan
- John Cochran
- Dawn Meehan
- Sherri Biethman
Season 27 — Survivor: Blood vs. Water
- Tyson Apostol
- Monica Culpepper
- Gervase Peterson
Season 28 — Survivor: Cagayan
- Tony Vlachos
- Woo Hwang
Season 29 — Survivor: San Juan Del Sur
- Natalie Anderson
- Jaclyn Schultz
- Missy Payne
Season 30 — Survivor: Worlds Apart
- Mike Holloway
- Carolyn Rivera
- Will Sims II
Season 31 — Survivor: Cambodia
- Jeremy Collins
- Tasha Fox
- Spencer Bledsoe
Season 32 — Survivor: Kaoh Rong
- Michele Fitzgerald
- Aubry Bracco
- Tai Trang
Season 33 — Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X
- Adam Klein
- Ken McNickle
- Hannah Shapiro
Season 34 — Survivor: Game Changers
- Sarah Lacina
- Brad Culpepper
- Troyzan Roberston
Season 35 — Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers
- Ben Driebergen
- Chrissy Hofbeck
- Ryan Ulrich
Season 36 — Survivor: Ghost Island
- Wendell Holland
- Domenick Abbate
- Laurel Johnson
Season 37 — Survivor: David vs. Goliath
- Nick Wilson
- Mike White
- Angelina Keeley
Season 38 — Survivor: Edge of Extinction
- Chris Underwood
- Gavin Whitson
- Julie Rosenberg
Season 39 — Survivor: Island of the Idols
- Tommy Sheehan
- Dean Kowalski
- Noura Salman
Season 40 — Survivor: Winners at War
- Tony Vlachos
- Natalie Anderson
- Michele Fitzgerald
Season 41 — Survivor 41
- Erika Casupanan
- Deshawn Radden
- Xander Hastings
Season 42 — Survivor 42
- Maryanne Oketch
- Mike Turner
- Romeo Escobar
Season 43 — Survivor 43
- Mike Gabler
- Cassidy Clark
- Owen Knight
Season 44 — Survivor 44
- Yam Yam Arocho
- Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt
- Carolyn Wiger
To find out who the final three castaways are on Survivor 45 (as well as who takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize) catch the highly-anticipated finale on December 20 on CBS, or the following day on Paramount Plus.