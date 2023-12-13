The ‘Survivor’ winners and finalists in order by season

These castaways made it all the way to final tribal council, from season 1 to season 45 -- how impressive!

Survivor superfans have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to the winners of the beloved competition series, some passing with flying colors (such as J.T. Thomas from Survivor: Tocantins) and some securing their victory by a single vote (such as Wendell Holland from Survivor: Ghost Island).

With “Sole Survivors” aside, the show has had its fair share of could-have-been winners as well, including Ozzy Lusth from Survivor: Cook Islands, Aubry Bracco from Survivor: Kaoh Rong, Dean Kowalski from Survivor: Island of the Idols, and more — some might argue that these castaways were “robbed” of their victory!

Nonetheless, need a refresher as to who won every single season of Survivor, as well as who fell short during final tribal council? Keep scrolling to see a complete list of Survivor winners and finalists in order by season…

Season 1 — Survivor: Borneo

Richard Hatch Kelly Wiglesworth

Season 2 — Survivor: The Australian Outback

Tina Wesson Colby Donaldson

Season 3 — Survivor: Africa

Ethan Zohn Kim Johnson

Season 4 — Survivor: Marquesas

Vecepia Towery Neleh Dennis

Season 5 — Survivor: Thailand

Brian Heidik Clay Jordan

Season 6 — Survivor: The Amazon

Jenna Morasca Matthew von Ertfelda

Season 7 — Survivor: Pearl Islands

Sandra Diaz-Twine Lillian Morris

Season 8 — Survivor: All-Stars

Amber Brkich “Boston” Rob Mariano

Season 9 — Survivor: Vanuatu

Chris Daugherty Twila Tanner

Season 10 — Survivor: Palau

Tom Westman Katie Gallagher

Season 11 — Survivor: Guatemala

Danni Boatwright Stephenie LaGrossa

Season 12 — Survivor: Panama

Aras Baskauskas Danielle DiLorenzo

Season 13 — Survivor: Cook Islands

Yul Kwon Ozzy Lusth

Season 14 — Survivor: Fiji

Earl Cole Cassandra Franklin Dreamz Herd

Season 15 — Survivor: China

Todd Herzog Courtney Yates Amanda Kimmel

Season 16 — Survivor: Micronesia

Parvati Shallow Amanda Kimmel

Season 17 — Survivor: Gabon

Bob Crowley Susie Smith Sugar Kiper

Season 18 — Survivor: Tocantins

J.T. Thomas Stephen Fishbach

Season 19 — Survivor: Samoa

Natalie White Russell Hantz Mick Trimming

Season 20 — Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains

Sandra Diaz-Twine Parvati Shallow Russell Hantz

Season 21 — Survivor: Nicaragua

Fabio Birza Chase Rice Sash Lenahan

Season 22 — Survivor: Redemption Island

“Boston” Rob Mariano Phillip Sheppard Natalie Tenerelli

Season 23 — Survivor: South Pacific

Sophie Clarke Benjamin “Coach” Wade Albert Destrade

Season 24 — Survivor: One World

Kim Spradlin Sabrina Thompson Chelsea Meissner

Season 25 — Survivor: Philippines

Denise Stapley Michael Skupin Lisa Whelchel

Season 26 — Survivor: Caramoan

John Cochran Dawn Meehan Sherri Biethman

Season 27 — Survivor: Blood vs. Water

Tyson Apostol Monica Culpepper Gervase Peterson

Season 28 — Survivor: Cagayan

Tony Vlachos Woo Hwang

Season 29 — Survivor: San Juan Del Sur

Natalie Anderson Jaclyn Schultz Missy Payne

Season 30 — Survivor: Worlds Apart

Mike Holloway Carolyn Rivera Will Sims II

Season 31 — Survivor: Cambodia

Jeremy Collins Tasha Fox Spencer Bledsoe

Season 32 — Survivor: Kaoh Rong

Michele Fitzgerald Aubry Bracco Tai Trang

Season 33 — Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

Adam Klein Ken McNickle Hannah Shapiro

Season 34 — Survivor: Game Changers

Sarah Lacina Brad Culpepper Troyzan Roberston

Season 35 — Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers

Ben Driebergen Chrissy Hofbeck Ryan Ulrich

Season 36 — Survivor: Ghost Island

Wendell Holland Domenick Abbate Laurel Johnson

Season 37 — Survivor: David vs. Goliath

Nick Wilson Mike White Angelina Keeley

Season 38 — Survivor: Edge of Extinction

Chris Underwood Gavin Whitson Julie Rosenberg

Season 39 — Survivor: Island of the Idols

Tommy Sheehan Dean Kowalski Noura Salman

Season 40 — Survivor: Winners at War

Tony Vlachos Natalie Anderson Michele Fitzgerald

Season 41 — Survivor 41

Erika Casupanan Deshawn Radden Xander Hastings

Season 42 — Survivor 42

Maryanne Oketch Mike Turner Romeo Escobar

Season 43 — Survivor 43

Mike Gabler Cassidy Clark Owen Knight

Season 44 — Survivor 44

Yam Yam Arocho Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt Carolyn Wiger

To find out who the final three castaways are on Survivor 45 (as well as who takes home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize) catch the highly-anticipated finale on December 20 on CBS, or the following day on Paramount Plus.