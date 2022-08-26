The top 10 best fan reactions to that saucy fifth episode of ‘HSMTMTS’ season 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is one of Disney Plus’ most popular original shows. Now on its third season, fans have chosen sides for shipping wars and Twitter battles are well underway. Rina and Portwell (Ricky and Gina and EJ and Gina) are the two big ones in season three, and after episode five fans are only more heated. We finally got a Ricky confession over his feelings for Gina! Some fans have been waiting for this since the first season, and that’s holding out hope for a long time. Others are just hoping EJ and Gina can make it through their current fight and continue on the happy relationship path.

One thing all HSMTMTS fans can agree on though is how funny they are. After episode five and all of the drama that ensued, shoutout to Carlos, fans immediately hopped on socials to get out their reactions to this new episode. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best and funniest tweets from HSMTMTS‘ biggest fans.

10. Rina hive

the director said "k let's take a five" but josh and sofia heard "do it for rina hive" and went with it #hsmtmts pic.twitter.com/YY96UQUzlN — temi. (@gwetcrfilms) August 24, 2022

In standard Twitter fashion, @gwetcrfilms took one of the latest meme formats and translated it into a HSMTMTS theme. Gina and Ricky’s performance of ‘What Do You Know About Love’ was full of electricity and heat and everyone seemed to notice, especially the Rina fans who’ve been waiting for the two to get together.

Though right now they’re only cast as love interests, does this performance show their potential to be more?

9. EJ’s lack of aggression

@rxckysgina —I wonder who they ship? — had a certain question about one EJ Caswell; why doesn’t he ever fight back?! It’s a valid point, especially considering there’s three screencaps to prove it. Apparently, EJ believes in peace, which is all fine and dandy until he’s gotten hit three times. That’s too many, he needs to step it up at this point, it’s embarrassing for us Portwell shippers!

8. *Pretends to be shocked*

Ricky when he found out Jet and Maddox were siblings #HSMTMTS pic.twitter.com/B0zja3EEXV — L💞 | (@dairrina) August 24, 2022

User @dairrina used another popular Twitter video to accurately portray Ricky’s reaction to all of the secrets of the season, and how they were unloaded within two minutes of each other. Ricky was shook when he found out Maddox and Jet were siblings, at first he thought he needed to sit down, and eventually even lie down.

7. Poor Elton John

if you’re ever having a bad day just remember that ej stands for elton john caswell, and he had to watch his gf single-handedly be swooped away by ricky bowen in a terrible reindeer costume all in the same day #HSMTMTS pic.twitter.com/aplrH2CCdv — mara (@PARKERSFILMZ) August 24, 2022

EJ went through it in episode five and no one can argue any differently. @Parkersfilmz took note and even made an entire tweet dedicated to every way he was done dirty this episode. It was finally revealed what EJ stands for, and it’s Elton John… like the singer. Also though, EJ had to put on that God awful reindeer costume and sit around in it while he watched his girlfriend sing a love duet full force with another guy all while she was mad at him. To say the least, episode five was not one for the EJ stans.

6. B*tch slapped

director said “that’s a wrap” but Ricky heard “b*tch slap” and ran with it #HSMTMTS pic.twitter.com/RxCJKmA9Yl — keke loves FLO☀️ (@swapitoutgal) August 25, 2022

I know we’ve already included a tweet with this meme format, but you can’t tell me this didn’t make you laugh out loud when you read it. It perfectly encapsulates the moment of the slap and the reactions to it both on and off camera. Even if it was for the sake of the drama, Ricky was definitely out of pocket for this slap.

5. We have a favorite?!

According to @0AM0T, we now have favorite homewreckers, or at least they do. After episode five of this season, they can without a doubt say it’s the famous, or maybe infamous, Ricky Bowen. With lines like that leading up to the slap heard ’round the world though, can you really blame them? Besides, look at how adorable Ricky is!

4. Actors or characters?

that's joshua bassett and matt cornett, not ricky and ej#HSMTMTS pic.twitter.com/IWF94vwb6H — Lassiter 🚬 SMOKE SLOW OUT NOW (@onlybassett) August 24, 2022

Most of the cast of HSMTMTS are close friends in real life, so seeing scenes like the one above where they’re just being silly really makes you thankful for such a tight knit cast. @onlybassett even made the comment that this was an out of character moment for the two actors playing Ricky and EJ, Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett. Of course it was a joke, but it doesn’t make the premise any less hilarious.

3. Screaming, crying, throwing up

ej stronger than me bc getting sIapped by ricky and seeing him twirl around my girlfriend whilst i’m dressed up as a deer would’ve had me screaming crying and throwing up #HSMTMTS pic.twitter.com/zEvdHaL1Xq — cel 🚬 (@SAYTHEWCRD) August 24, 2022

@SAYTHEWCRD really had me giggling with this post. It’s another tweet that’s listing all of the clownery they put EJ through in episode five but it’s still kind of hilarious in the worst way. Even though they’re claiming EJ as ‘strong’, we all know they’re just trying to clown on him some more.

2. ‘Glee’ and ‘HSMTMTS’?!

Sue Sylvester back on our feed in the year 2022?! It’s because she’s singing about being a Rina shipper according to @0AM0T. After hearing Ricky’s romantic confession about his feelings for Gina, this user took to Twitter to celebrate with a little help from the Glee queen herself, Jane Lynch.

1. Gina is… pissed

Truly, one of the best tweets to come from episode five is just an edit of all of the pissed-off looks Gina gave while she was upset with EJ during this episode. Considering Gina being mad at EJ was a big part of this episode, this edit means more than it seems. Gifted to us by @kismetrina, it’s simply a minute-long edit of pissed-off Sofia Wylie as Gina, which is simply iconic if you ask me.