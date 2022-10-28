The whole gang is back in new animated teaser for Netflix’s ‘Sonic Prime’

Netflix has just dropped the second teaser trailer for its upcoming animated Sonic Prime series, and it’s looking absolutely fantastic – with Sonic, Eggman and all the usual suspects making appearances.

The trailer shows Sonic and pals facing off as usual against Eggman, with everyone showing off some of their true-to-games abilities – Sonic is spinning, Knuckles is punching, Tails is flying about, you get the idea. Sonic is then sucked into an alternate universe, which sees the Green Hill Zone transformed into a futuristic cityscape.

The cyberpunk-looking ‘shatterverse’ doppelgangers of Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose and Rogue are looking particularly badass, and we can’t wait to get a closer look at how their augmentations come into play.

The events of the show will see Sonic embarking on a new adventure in an effort to save this new universe and presumably find his way home – although judging by some concept art we’ve seen, it may not be the only universe Sonic hops to over the course of the show.

Gorgeous Sonic Prime Concept Art Teases Netflix's New Animated Series 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

Sonic Prime will not see its feature-film voiceover artists make a return, with Deven Mack lending his voice to the titular blue hedgehog rather than Ben Schwartz, but we don’t mind – he fits the bill just fine. Mack has an extensive resume of voice acting credits, including Thanos in LEGO Marvel Avengers.

The wait for Sonic Prime won’t be much longer, with the blue blur speeding onto Netflix on Dec. 15, 2022.

However, the next video game in the long-running SEGA franchise is landing even sooner, with Sonic Frontiers releasing on Nov. 8 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC