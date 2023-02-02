It wasn’t that long ago when Andrzej Sapkowski had nothing but praise for The Witcher on Netflix, but it seems that even the creator knows it’s time to jump ship.

The live-action adaptation of The Witcher has been under constant scrutiny ever since Henry Cavill’s departure was announced. It’s quite uncommon for television shows to lose their titular protagonist after three seasons, and since Geralt essentially makes The Witcher, fans have been hard-pressed to imagine anyone filling the actor’s shoes.

Meanwhile, we’ve heard reports that The Witcher may not continue past its fifth season, so you won’t have to deal with Liam Hemsworth for long at any rate. Does this mean we’re essentially embarking on the beginning of an end for Geralt and company in live-action? Sapkowski has certainly lost faith in The Witcher series creator Lauren S. Hissrich and her team, and he subtly implied his displeasure in a recent panel.

According to a report by Redanian Intelligence, Sapkowski made an appearance at the Taipei International Book Exhibition and at one point addressed the Netflix show by saying: “I’ve seen better, I’ve seen worse”. Yikes! You know it’s bad when a writer won’t even acknowledge the main adaptation of his own work.

We still have one glorious season of The Witcher with Henry Cavill at the helm to look forward to, but it might be difficult not to switch over to the books for the remainder of the story after the third season has come to a close.

Season three of The Witcher is currently slated for release sometime in the summer of 2023, but Netflix has yet to announce any specific dates or even release a teaser. In a while, that might turn into a disconcerting fact in and of itself.